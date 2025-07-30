Shocking Surge: Around 1 In 4 Women Now Have Fibroids, Experts Reveal What No One Tells You About It

Uterine fibroids, non-cancerous growths in the uterus, are becoming increasingly common among urban women, especially those in their reproductive years. July is observed as Fibroid Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness about uterine fibroids, common, noncancerous growths in the uterus.

According to Dr Bandana Sodhi, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis La Femme, Greater Kailash, “Out of every 100 women visiting the OPD each month, around 25 to 35 are found to have fibroids. Many of them are completely unaware of their condition due to the lack of symptoms.”

Dr Sodhi notes that today’s urban lifestyle and the trend of delayed motherhood have made fibroids more complex. “We are seeing a steady rise in fibroid cases among women aged 20 to 40. While improved diagnostic tools and growing awareness are helping detect asymptomatic fibroids early, they also reveal an increasing impact on fertility,” she explains.

What Are Uterine fibroids?

According to Dr Rashmi Shriya, Head of Department, Laparoscopic Gynaecology at MASSH Hospital, Chirag Enclave, "Fibroids are largely an estrogen-dependent condition, meaning they are more common when estrogen levels in the body are elevated. Over the past 5-10 years, there has been a significant increase in these cases.

In recent times, delayed marriage and motherhood, obesity, stress, and prolonged hormonal imbalance have emerged as major contributing factors. Excess fat tissue, stress-induced hormonal disruptions, and even everyday items like plastics, pesticides, soaps, detergents, and cosmetics containing endocrine disruptors, which mimic estrogen in the body, can also play a role."

When Do Uterine Fibroids Occur?

"Most cases of fibroids are observed in women between the ages of 30 to 45, but they can also appear in women as young as 20, often detected incidentally during pregnancy, routine health check-ups, or fertility evaluations. By the age of 50, nearly 70–80% of women may have experienced fibroids in some form," added Dr Shriya.





What Do Uterine Fibroids Cause?

Medical reports indicate that fibroids can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, lower abdominal pain, delayed conception, and early miscarriages. In first-time mothers, the complications may be more severe. “According to data from smaller healthcare setups, about 21-26% of first-time pregnant women with fibroids experience preterm labour, 15% face miscarriages, 9-21% report postpartum hemorrhage, and 50-60% require emergency C-section deliveries,” Dr Sodhi adds.

‘Normal Bleeding’ Can Be A Warning Sign

"While many fibroids remain asymptomatic and do not require treatment, it becomes critical to investigate when there is heavy bleeding, irregular menstrual cycles, or recurrent miscarriages. Many women do not realise that what they perceive as ‘normal bleeding’ can be a warning sign, such as needing to change pads every hour, waking up at night to change pads, or passing large clots. These are clear indicators of fibroids and should prompt immediate medical consultation," Dr Shriya reveals.

"Often, social hesitation around menstrual health delays timely treatment,” she further adds.

Discussing fibroids during pregnancy, Dr Sodhi says, “If the fibroid is small, located away from the uterine lining, and the woman has no symptoms, the pregnancy is usually safe. However, in 10 to 40% of cases, fibroids may lead to pain, preterm labor, breech presentation, heavy bleeding, or surgical intervention.”

How To Treat Fibroids?

The treatment approach for fibroids depends on their size, location in the uterus, the woman’s age, and her fertility goals. Dr Shriya says technologies like 3D laparoscopy are a boon for fibroid treatment. This minimally invasive procedure offers multiple benefits, including no large incisions, minimal bleeding, reduced risk of infection, improved cosmetic outcomes, and a faster recovery, even in complex fibroid cases.

Speaking on treatment options, Dr Sodhi explains, “If a woman is planning a pregnancy and fibroids are affecting fertility, minimally invasive procedures like hysteroscopy or laparoscopy can be safely performed to remove them, a surgery known as myomectomy.”

Dr Rashmi concludes, saying that many women self-medicate with over-the-counter drugs during heavy periods without consulting a doctor. This often worsens their condition, and by the time they seek medical help, they are already severely anemic. Timely diagnosis and treatment not only reduce complications but also minimise surgical risks.

