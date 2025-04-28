Shocking Truth: Are Extreme Diets Slowing Down Your Weight Loss?

Most individuals resort to extreme diets as a way to lose weight quickly. These involve drastically limiting caloric intake, eliminating food groups altogether, or eating the same food for weeks on end. Though they may work to help individuals lose a significant amount of weight quickly in the short term, studies prove that extreme dieting can possibly do more bad than good overall.

In 2024, a study conducted in Obesity Reviews found that individuals who follow very restrictive calorie cutting, tend to slow down their metabolism significantly. If your body recognizes a severe famine, it will go into "starvation mode," which holds back energy and burns less fat. This survival mechanism in biology makes it more difficult to keep losing weight and much simpler to regain the weight once regular eating is resumed.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that individuals who followed very low-calorie diets experienced a significant drop in resting metabolic rate (RMR). This means the body began conserving energy, burning fewer calories even at rest. Once normal eating resumed, many participants regained more weight than they had lost—a phenomenon known as "weight cycling" or "yo-yo dieting."

Moreover, extreme diets can cause muscle loss, not just fat loss. Muscle tissue is more metabolically active than fat, meaning it burns more calories even at rest. Losing muscle mass through harsh dieting can further decrease your resting metabolic rate, making future weight loss even more difficult.

Besides physical consequences, extreme diets often take a mental and emotional toll. Feelings of deprivation, increased cravings, binge eating episodes, and even eating disorders can stem from repeated cycles of extreme dieting.

Instead of turning to extreme measures, nutritionists recommend aiming for a balanced, sustainable approach. Gradual weight loss of 1–2 pounds per week through a combination of moderate calorie reduction, strength training, and nutrient-dense foods is considered safer and more effective. Techniques like mindful eating, maintaining regular meal times, staying hydrated, and incorporating physical activity can create lasting results without shocking your system.

In short, extreme diets might deliver short-lived results, but they can severely hamper long-term weight loss success. Focusing on building a healthy relationship with food and the body is the key to achieving—and maintaining—your goals.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)