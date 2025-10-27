Should Milk Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet? Experts Weigh In On Risks, Benefits, And Vegan Alternatives

Should You Drink Milk Daily: For generations, milk has been hailed as the cornerstone of a healthy diet, a glass of nourishment packed with calcium, protein, and essential vitamins. But as conversations around lactose intolerance, ethical eating, and plant-based living grow louder, the once-unquestioned status of milk is being challenged. Is milk still the nutritional powerhouse it’s claimed to be, or can modern alternatives offer the same benefits without the drawbacks? We reached out to experts to discuss the matter.

1. Should milk be a part of daily diet?

Dr Surakshith TK, Gastroentrology & Hepatology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, says, "Milk is a great addition to a day-to-day routine as it contains essential nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamin D, and potassium, which help in bone strength, functioning of muscles, and growth. It is essential in children, adolescents, and the aged, who require more calcium. However, Milk is not everyone's cup of tea. The same nutrients are present in leafy vegetables, nuts, plant milk fortified with nutrients, and fish. One who is lactose intolerant or milk-allergic should eliminate cow milk from his diet or consume lactose-free or alternatives. Under either circumstance, the issue of whether milk must be consumed daily lies with one's dietary practice, health status, and nutritional requirement. Milk can form a part of a healthy diet, but if one is just as healthy by meeting that nutritional requirement through other sources, or if one does not feel like consuming it, they can skip it."

2. Are there any risk associated with cow milk?

Dr Shrey Srivasatava, Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, says, "Yes, there are some risks involved with drinking cow milk, but it is safe for the vast majority of individuals. The most prevalent is lactose intolerance, in which people do not have the enzyme lactase to break down lactose, and resultingly develop bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Others can also develop milk allergies, particularly in children, and can produce hives, wheezing, or full-blown allergic reactions."

"Overconsumption of milk has been associated with acne and, extremely rarely, can cause some hormonal imbalances because milk naturally contains hormones. Full-fat versions contain high levels of saturated fat, which, if eaten in excess, could have negative effects on cardiovascular health. Some individuals also choose to exclude cow milk from their diets based on ethical and environmental objections to dairy farming. On the whole, moderate intake is normally safe, but one must take into consideration his tolerance level, health objectives, and moral values prior to making milk a dietary mainstay," Dr Srivasatava reveals.

3. Do vegan alternatives provide the same nutrients as cow milk?

Dr Bhanu Mishra, Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, says, "Plant milk substitutes such as non-dairy soy, almond, oat, and coconut milk can be nutritionally equal to cow milk based on the particular type and whether it's fortified. Soy milk is closest in nutrients with protein values close to cow milk and typically fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12. Almond and oat milks are typically lower in proteins but are likely to have essential nutrients when fortified."

"Nevertheless, home-prepared plant milks might lack some nutrients. Cow milk is already sufficiently proteinated and bioavailable in calcium, while the alternatives are likely to require strict selection to be sufficient in nutrients. Plants dieters must look to labels for fortification and eat a balanced diet rich enough in legumes, nuts, and greens so that they can obtain adequate nutrition. Briefly, cow milk alternatives in vegan diets are nutritionally equivalent to cow milk if fortified properly and if properly composed in a well-designed diet," Dr Bhanu reveals.

Whether you choose to pour dairy or plant milk into your morning cup depends on your body’s needs, dietary preferences, and ethical beliefs. The key lies in balance, ensuring you meet your nutritional goals without blindly adhering to tradition. With an informed approach, you can enjoy the benefits of milk or its alternatives while keeping your health and values aligned.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)