/Should we listen to AI when it comes to medical advice? AI responds

Doctor's Day 2026: Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of our lives, from helping us write emails and planning trips to answering complex personal queries; many people are now turning to AI for health advice as well.
A quick symptom check with an AI chatbot has become a common first step before visiting a doctor.
But how reliable is AI when it comes to medical guidance?
On World Doctors' Day, we decided to put that question to AI itself:
‘Should we listen to AI when it comes to medical advice?’
Here’s what the AI platform responded.
“AI can be a valuable source of medical information, but it should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
AI is useful for general guidance: It can explain symptoms, describe diseases, summarize research, remind patients to take medications, and help interpret medical terms in simple language.
It has limitations: AI does not perform physical examinations, review all aspects of your medical history, or account for every nuance of an individual's condition. It can also make mistakes or provide outdated information if not based on the latest evidence.
Medical decisions require human expertise: Doctors combine clinical experience, diagnostic tests, physical findings, and patient preferences—factors that AI cannot fully replicate.
When you should consult a doctor instead
A growing body of research suggests that AI can perform well on certain medical knowledge and diagnostic tasks, especially when used as a clinical decision-support tool.
However, experts generally agree that the safest approach is AI plus a healthcare professional, rather than AI alone.
In short, use AI as a knowledgeable assistant, not as a substitute for your doctor. It can help you become a more informed patient, but important medical decisions should always be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare provider."
(The responses in this article are for informational purposes only. They should not replace professional medical advice; always consult a qualified doctor for diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare decisions.)
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