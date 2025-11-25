Silent Poison? Uranium Found In Breast Milk Across 6 Districts In Bihar; Experts Race To Trace The Source

Uranium in Breast Milk in Bihar: Triggering alarm among doctors and public-health researchers, traces of uranium has been found in the breast milk of women across six districts in Bihar. The samples came from 40 women between the ages of 17 and 35. The discovery has raised questions about the safety of drinking water, the purity of local food sources and the long-term exposure of families to radioactive metals in these regions.

Uranium is a radioactive metal. Scientists mark it with the symbol “U”. The element can enter the human body through water or food. The metal severely affects kidneys if the level crosses safe limits.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a standard of 30 micrograms of uranium per litre of water. Experts warn that any level beyond this limit can damage kidney function.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The study involved support from five major institutions. It included Mahavir Cancer Institute in Patna, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Vaishali, Bihar. Using Liquid Chromatography-Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry (LC-ICP-MS) technology, the research was carried out between October 2021 and July 2024. The machine is known for its accuracy in detecting heavy metals in liquid form.

The study was carried out in Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar and Nalanda districts. Each group had one woman from whom fresh milk samples were taken.

The uranium level in breast milk ranged from 0 to 5.25 micrograms per litre. The highest uranium concentration was recorded in a sample from Katihar. The lowest level appeared in a sample from Bhojpur. The average concentration in Nalanda measured 2.35 micrograms per litre, while the average level in Khagaria reached 4.035 micrograms per litre.

Researchers also tested the blood samples of 35 infants who were breastfed by these women. Seventy percent of the children showed the presence of uranium in their blood. The study suggested a risk of non-carcinogenic health effects. The researchers flagged possible harm to the kidneys, the nervous system and mental health.

Experts urged people to remain calm, adding that breast milk continues to provide the most essential nutrition for infants and that mothers should continue breastfeeding. When asked about the scientific concern raised by the study, they said, “There is a defined limit for uranium in water. There is no such prescribed limit for uranium in breast milk. Its presence in breast milk is of course a matter of concern.”

Researchers have now begun testing drinking water in the same districts. The team aims to determine whether uranium is present in the groundwater. They also plan to widen the scope of the study to understand the extent of the problem more clearly.

“We are planning to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Health Minister Mangal Pandey. We want to expand the scope of this study. The sample size is very small right now. Our experience in cancer care shows that early detection brings the best results,” they said.

Separate studies have found uranium in groundwater in 11 districts of Bihar that include Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, East Champaran, Patna, Vaishali, Nawada, Nalanda, Supaul, Katihar and Bhagalpur.

Professor Ashok Kumar Ghosh, head of medical research at Mahavir Cancer Institute, has studied water quality for many years. “Water tests in Bihar have found traces of arsenic, fluoride, manganese, chromium, mercury and uranium. Arsenic has been found in the highest concentration. The state has abundant water resources. The supply of clean drinking water remains a major challenge,” he said.

Asked how uranium may have entered breast milk, he said, “There is a strong chance that the metal came through drinking water or through the food chain.”

Explaining the health risk, he said, “Uranium exposure creates two broad categories of harm. The first is non-carcinogenic and can damage the kidneys and the nervous system. The second is carcinogenic and carries the potential to cause cancer.”

A report tabled in Parliament in March 2025 offered additional insight into Bihar’s groundwater quality. The Minister of State for Jal Shakti presented the latest findings based on the Groundwater Quality Report 2024.

The assessment covered nitrate, fluoride, arsenic and uranium levels across the state. Nitrate tests used 808 samples, and 2.35 percent of those exceeded the permissible limit of 45 milligrams per litre. Fifteen districts showed elevated nitrate concentration.

Another set of 808 samples was tested for fluoride, and 4.58 percent recorded levels above the limit of 1.5 milligrams per litre. Six districts reported excessive fluoride presence.

Arsenic tests relied on 607 samples. About 11.9 percent crossed the threshold of 10 ppb, indicating contamination in 20 districts.

Uranium tests used 752 samples. Only 0.1 percent exceeded the permissible limit of 30 ppb, and just one district reported uranium contamination above the standard.

The new findings on uranium in breast milk have added an alarming dimension to this broader water-quality concern. Researchers say the situation requires deeper investigation across Bihar. Families in the affected districts now wait for clearer answers about the safety of their water, their food and their children’s health.