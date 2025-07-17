Silent Tsunami: The Return Of A Killer Germ That No Drug Can Stop

New Delhi: In the world of medicine, some enemies disappear quietly. Others evolve, hide in plain sight and return stronger. Typhoid fever is one of them. Once tamed by antibiotics, this ancient killer is back with a vengeance. It does not knock. It does not wait. And this time, the drugs do not work.

In hospitals across the United Kingdom (England, Wales and Northern Ireland), a pattern has begun to emerge. Not a fluke. Not a seasonal spike. But a steady and quiet surge. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported 702 confirmed cases of typhoid and its cousin, paratyphoid fever, in 2024 alone. That is an 8% jump from the year before. It is the highest count ever seen.

The source is not homegrown. This is not an outbreak tied to any one British city. Most of the infections were picked up abroad. Travellers are bringing it back, unwittingly, after visiting regions where the disease still thrives in water and food. But now there is a new twist – the old treatments no longer work. Typhoid is morphing into something scientists fear – a resistant and borderless predator.

Much of the threat today comes from Pakistan, where doctors are facing a terrifying challenge. The typhoid strain spreading there is no longer afraid of our antibiotics. Not even the newest ones. This strain, now called extensively drug-resistant Typhi or XDR Typhi, does not respond to the usual weapons – ampicillin, chloramphenicol, trimethoprim, fluoroquinolones or even cephalosporins. These used to be life-savers. Now they barely scratch the surface.

A team of researchers led by Stanford’s Dr. Jason Andrews studied nearly 3,500 bacterial samples collected from Nepal, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan between 2014 and 2019. What they saw was eye-opening. The number of drug-defiant typhoid strains is growing fast. They are replacing treatable ones. And they are not staying local.

The study revealed something more chilling – these mutated bacteria are on the move. Since 1990, scientists have tracked nearly 200 instances of international spread. Southeast Asia. East Africa. Southern Africa. And now, Western countries. Yes, even in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, typhoid superbugs are starting to show up.

Every plane ticket. Every border crossing. Every contaminated sip or bite. The bacteria need only one chance.

Globally, typhoid and paratyphoid infect around 13 million people every year. Over 1.3 lakh people lose their lives, most of them children in Asia and Africa. Despite its scale, typhoid rarely makes headlines. But that silence is dangerous. Especially now.

The only treatment left is oral antibiotics. But their power is fading. Over three decades, the bacteria have gradually built resistance. They have learned. Adapted. And now, they are spreading those learnings across borders.

The UKHSA data is just one part of the puzzle. Researchers say there are large blind spots, particularly in regions like sub-Saharan Africa and Oceania. We simply do not have enough bacterial samples from these places. Even in better-monitored countries, the samples usually come from just a handful of sites. That is like trying to map a wildfire by staring at a single tree.

That lack of information means something troubling – we may be underestimating the scale of resistance and how fast it is travelling. The bacteria’s genes and the mutations that make it immune are quietly crossing oceans. And we are not watching closely enough.

Dr. Andrews calls this a “real cause for concern”. He is not exaggerating. The way these strains have spread shows that typhoid control is a global emergency. Surveillance needs to expand. So do new treatment strategies. And vaccines need to reach where the outbreak begins, not where it ends.

We live in an age of mobility. People, goods and germs travel faster than ever.