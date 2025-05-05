Sitting Is The New Smoking- For Your Liver Too

In today’s technology-driven world, sedentary lifestyles have become the norm. From long hours at our desks to weekend binge-watching marathons, physical inactivity is silently emerging as a major health threat—not just to our heart and lungs, but to our liver as well. While smoking has long been recognized as a serious health hazard, prolonged sitting is now drawing comparisons for its equally damaging long-term effects, including its impact on liver health.

According to Indian Journal of Community Medicine, the prevalence of NAFLD is found to be more than 25% globally and 9% to 32% in the general Indian population. The higher prevalence is usually associated with individuals who are overweight, obese, and diabetic

Symptoms to Be Aware Of as shared by Dr Niteen Kumar, HOD & Consultant - Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Liver disease will be asymptomatic in the early stages. The following signs are to be observed:

• Fatigue

• Unintended weight loss

• Abdominal discomfort or bloating

• Yellow skin and eyes (jaundice)

• Dark-coloured urine and light-coloured stools

Preventive Actions to Save Your Liver

To reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle, attempt to introduce these habits to your daily routines:

1. Move Every 30 Minutes:

Avoid sitting for extended periods. Make it a habit to stand, walk around, or stretch every 30 minutes. This improves circulation, supports metabolism, and helps reduce fat accumulation in the liver—a key factor in preventing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The liver plays a central role in energy metabolism. Therefore, liver dysfunction often leads to fatigue. Fatigue is a state of overwhelming tiredness that is not relieved by rest or sleep.

Interestingly, physical activity can actually help relieve fatigue, despite how it feels. When a busy day is expected, it’s also important to schedule rest periods in advance.

2. Prioritize a Balanced Diet:

Opt for a liver-friendly diet that includes fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins such as fish, legumes, or poultry. Limit saturated fats, fried foods, and processed sugars, all of which can contribute to liver inflammation and fat buildup.

3. Stay Hydrated:

Water is essential for flushing out toxins from your system. Aim to drink at least 8–10 glasses of water a day to support the liver's detoxification processes.

4. Maintain a Healthy Weight:

Obesity and overweight are closely linked to liver conditions such as NAFLD and cirrhosis. Monitoring your weight through a combination of exercise and a balanced diet is key to preventing excess fat storage in the liver.

5. Manage Stress Levels:

Chronic stress can indirectly affect liver health by impacting your immune system and increasing inflammation. Engage in relaxing activities such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, music, or any hobby that brings you joy and calm.

6. Schedule Regular Health Check-ups:

Liver disease often develops silently. If you have risk factors like obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, or a family history of liver issues, routine liver function tests and screenings can help detect problems early and guide lifestyle adjustments.

7. Stop Alcohol and Avoid Unnecessary Medications:

Alcohol is a major cause of liver damage. Keep intake to a minimum or eliminate it altogether, especially if you're at risk.



It is important to completely stop alcohol consumption. While there may be a minimum amount that is directly toxic to the liver, even very small amounts can contribute to other serious health issues, including cancer. Therefore, abstaining from alcohol entirely is the safest choice for protecting both liver health and overall well-being.

Similarly, avoid self-medication and overuse of painkillers or supplements, as these can overburden the liver.

In severe situations, lifestyle modification might not be able to reverse liver damage. Progressive diseases such as Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, or Liver Cancer may need medical intervention. Advanced interventions involve medical management in the form of drugs, dietary regimes, and observation and Liver Transplantation (LTP) in cases of irreversible liver failure.