Skipping Breakfast? Experts Reveal How It Can Secretly Trigger Nutrient Deficiencies And Long-Term Health Risks

Is skipping breakfast unhealthy: Every morning, millions of people around the world skip breakfast, sometimes due to busy schedules, sometimes for weight loss, or simply out of habit. While it may feel harmless to swap your morning meal for just coffee, nutritionists say this choice can lead to serious nutrient deficiencies that weaken immunity, disturb hormonal balance, and even increase the risk of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Why Skipping Breakfast Affects Nutrient Intake

According to Mugdha Pradhan, Nutritionist, CEO & Founder of iThrive, skipping breakfast shortens the eating window, limiting the chances of consuming nutrient-dense foods. This leads to deficiencies in key nutrients such as:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Protein: Essential for muscle repair, focus, and energy.

2. Iron and Vitamin B12: Critical for red blood cell production and brain function.

3. Calcium and Magnesium: Vital for bone strength, hormonal balance, and nerve health.

She adds, “Women, who are already more vulnerable to deficiencies, may feel the effects faster, such as fatigue, irritability, and brain fog.”

ALSO READ | 10 Proven Home Remedies To Instantly Relieve Cough, Cold, And Sore Throat Naturally

The Blood Sugar Connection

Skipping breakfast also impacts blood sugar stability. Mugdha explains that longer fasting stretches often cause mid-day crashes and sugar cravings, pushing people towards processed carbs instead of nutrient-rich meals. This not only reduces diet quality but also triggers mood swings and poor concentration.

Experts highlight that what you eat for breakfast matters as much as eating it. A sugary cereal may fill you up but won’t nourish you. Instead, protein-rich options like eggs, chicken, moong chilla with chutney, or oats with nuts and fruits provide sustained energy and essential micronutrients.

How Skipping Breakfast Impacts Long-Term Health

Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, warns that habitual breakfast skipping is linked to:

1. Nutrient deficiencies in vitamins A, D, K, calcium, and phosphorus.

2. Depleted energy levels due to low glycogen storage.

3. Disrupted metabolism, impairing digestion and fat regulation.

4. Increased risk of diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions.

He also stresses that chronic nutrient gaps can impair cognitive health, leading to memory issues and poor attention spans.

ALSO READ | Why Waking Up At 5 AM Feels Easier Than 7 AM: Science Of Your Sleep Cycle

Why Breakfast Matters for Immunity and Bone Health

Dr Shabana Parveen, Head of Dietetics, Artemis Hospitals, explains that breakfast is often the main source of essential vitamins and minerals from common foods like milk, eggs, cereals, and fruits.

Research shows that skipping it can reduce intake of:

1. Calcium (for strong bones)

2. Vitamin C and folate (for immunity and cell repair)

3. B vitamins (for energy and metabolism)

She adds that breakfast also provides fiber, which supports digestion and keeps you feeling full longer. Without it, people tend to snack on unhealthy foods, compounding nutrient deficiencies.

The Healthier Alternative: What to Eat for Breakfast

Instead of skipping breakfast, experts recommend:

1. Protein sources: eggs, yogurt, pulses, or paneer.

2. Fiber-rich carbs: oats, whole-grain bread, or millet.

3. Healthy fats: nuts, seeds, or avocado.

4. Fruits: bananas, berries, or seasonal produce for natural sugars and antioxidants.

Pairing these ensures a balanced mix of macro and micronutrients that support energy, mood, and long-term health.

Skipping breakfast may seem like a time-saver or calorie-cutter, but over time, it comes at a steep cost, nutrient deficiencies, low energy, poor focus, and increased disease risk. Experts agree: starting your day with a balanced, nourishing breakfast is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect your health.

In short: Breakfast isn’t just the “most important meal of the day,” it’s your first line of defense against hidden deficiencies and chronic illness.

ALSO READ | 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Just One Almond Every Day For 30 Days