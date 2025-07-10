Sleep, Coffee, Toxins – AIIMS-Trained Liver Expert Breaks Down 9 Eye-Opening Truths Most People Don’t Know About Their Liver

New Delhi: The liver sits quietly under your rib cage. Most people forget about it. But it is working every second, breaking down food, filtering toxins, regulating hormones and keeping your body in balance. It asks for little. But when ignored, it gives loud warnings.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi knows this well. Trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, the liver and gut specialist shared a striking thread online on July 9. No jargon. No fluff. Just nine hard truths. No-nonsense, easy-to-miss signs, everyday things people get wrong and how they push their liver into damage mode.

Here’s what Dr. Sethi wants everyone to know before it is too late:

1. Your Liver Can Regrow, But Not Forever

Yes, it regenerates. But it is not made of magic. Scar tissue from chronic damage does not heal. Once it develops cirrhosis, its game is over for healthy function.

2. Coffee Is Medicine – No, Really

Three or more cups a day can slash the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer by up to 40%. Skip the cream. Skip the sugar. But if caffeine makes you jittery or wrecks your sleep, go easy.

3. Fatty Liver Hits 1 In 3 Adults – Even Teetotalers

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is exploding. And it does not scream. It sits silently, building damage over years. Many find out only when it is too late.

4. The Liver Filters Every Pill You Pop

Your painkillers go through it. So does your multivitamin. And too much acetaminophen (paracetamol) can be lethal. Always check your dosage.

5. Bad Sleep? Your Liver Suffers Too

Disrupted sleep interferes with detox and fat metabolism. Dr. Sethi advises 7-9 hours of sleep every night without any excuse as sleep is essential not only for your brain.

6. The Liver Follows A Clock

Eat late and you mess with its rhythm. Your liver runs on a circadian cycle. Midnight snacking throws a wrench into its fat-clearing engine.

7. Your Home May Be A Liver War Zone

Cleaning sprays. Air fresheners. Pesticides. Even that “organic” face cream. Dr. Sethi warns – your liver filters it all. Go natural whenever possible.

8. Supplements Can Hurt Too

That Ayurvedic mix or high-dose vitamin might seem harmless. But many herbs trigger inflammation. Always check with your doctor, especially if you are already on meds.

9. Water Is Your Liver’s Best Friend

Two to three litres of plain and clean water everyday. It is not a wellness gimmick. It helps flush toxins. Your liver needs it.

Final word: The liver does not shout. It whispers. Then one day it crashes. Dr. Sethi’s warning is clear – fix your daily habits now or pay later.

Note: This story is for awareness only. For any symptoms or concerns, consult your doctor immediately.