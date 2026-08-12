/Sleeping less than 7 hours? Doctors warn your late-night routine could be quietly hurting your heart

It's 1 am. The building is quiet. You're the only light still on, half-scrolling, half-working, telling yourself the morning office run won't feel so bad tomorrow. Your heart, though, is awake with you, and it's not impressed. New research and cardiologists are now flagging something most people never think to check when they cut sleep short: the direct toll it's quietly taking on the heart.
Dr Ankur Phartarpekar, Sr Cardiologist & Structural Heart Specialist, says, “Here's something most people never learn: Sleep is the only shift your heart gets off. Through the night, if you're truly resting, your blood pressure is supposed to drop by 10 to 20 percent. Doctors call it dipping. It's the closest thing your arteries get to a holiday, one stretch in twenty-four hours where the pressure eases, and the walls recover."
He says, "Steal those hours, and the holiday is cancelled. Adrenaline stays up. Sugar handling slips. A quiet inflammation keeps smouldering inside the vessel wall, the kind you never feel until the day you feel everything."
And this isn't a doctor being dramatic. In a study of over four and a half lakh adults, people sleeping under six hours had about a 20 percent higher chance of a heart attack. Not tiredness, a heart attack. The safe zone sat around seven to eight hours, which is exactly why, in 2022, heart specialists worldwide added sleep to the same list as blood pressure, sugar and smoking.
Jeevan Kasra, Chairman at Steris Healthcare, says, “Sleep is when your heart really winds down a bit, blood pressure drops, and your body uses the quiet hours for important repair work. If you keep sleeping, but only get less than seven hours most nights, that recovery window gets shorter. Then stress hormones such as cortisol can stay elevated for longer than they should, which is basically like never fully letting the brakes cool. Over time, this may show up as persistently high blood pressure, a faster resting pulse, and extra strain on the blood vessels that do all the work. Chronic sleep loss can also mess with how your body regulates inflammation, and that matters for the development of cardiovascular disease. So, making sure you consistently get enough, good-quality sleep is just as key as eating well and staying physically active if you want long-term heart health."
Dr Sanjat Chiwane, Senior Director, Cardiology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram, says, “Sleep really matters for keeping a steadier pace in your heart. When sleep gets chopped short, night after night, something in the body’s stress response vs relaxation response gets out of sync. And that imbalance can make irregular heartbeats, or arrhythmias, show up more often in certain people. If someone already has a heart condition, they can be more at risk for these kinds of shifts than others. Also, when you don’t get enough restful sleep, the heart may not bounce back as well from everyday physical strain or emotional load. So, making restful sleep a real priority can support normal heart function and might lower the odds of rhythm-related complications."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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