Smartphones, Sugar, And Sight: The Triple Threat To India’s Young Workforce

Multifarious factors, which encompass poor nutrition and certain unhealthy lifestyle practices, are adversely affecting vision health in alarming ways, especially among the young workforce. As the world observes World Diabetes Day on 14th of November, it is a good time as any to shed light on how unchecked sugar consumption, and a surge in undiagnosed diabetes, clubbed with unregulated screen exposure, is converging to form a “triple threat” to vision health.

India had an estimated 89.8 million adults (aged 20–79 years) living with diabetes in 2024, projected to rise sharply to 156.7 million by 2050, according to the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas 2025. Alarmingly, 43% of these adults, about 38.6 million, remain undiagnosed, underscoring the vast scale of hidden disease burden. What is far less discussed is the sharp rise in diabetic eye disease and digital eye strain among adults in their 20s and 30s, which used to be considered too young for such complications.

Longer work hours involving continuous digital exposure, changing dietary habits driven by processed food and beverages, and delayed health check-ups have accelerated this silent deterioration.It is imperative to put corrective and preventive measures in place to stem this health concern from gaining a far greater magnitude.

Dr. Mahendra Paliwal, MBBS, MS – Ophthalmology, Director and Senior Consultant of Paliwal Eye Hospital shares how smartphones, sugar and sight is a triple threat to India's Young workforce.

An Overview: Digital Eye Strain

From a clinical standpoint, prolonged screen time leads to digital eye strain (DES), characterized by dry eyes, itching, watering, blurred vision, and headaches. DES involves ocular surface dryness, accommodation and binocular vision stress, and extraocular muscular strain. The human eye was not designed for extended near-focus activity, especially under conditions of poor posture and artificial lighting, which exacerbate symptoms. Reduced blink rate during screen use, dropping from 15–20 blinks per minute to as low as 3–7, leads to dryness and irritation. Apart from ocular surface discomfort, DES includes accommodative issues like difficulty refocusing and blurred vision, caused by the eye’s effort to maintain focus at close distances for long periods.

The Bitter Pill: Sugary Diet

At the same time, high glycemic diets loaded with refined sugars and sweetened beverages trigger insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes. When coupled with sedentarism—an unavoidable part of many modern jobs, this combination sets the stage for early retinopathy and vision impairment.

Early Onset: Diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy, once considered a condition of middle-aged or elderly patients, is now seen earlier in life. Even in the absence of symptoms, subtle retinal changes due to fluctuating blood sugar and oxidative stress can begin years before diagnosis. A concerning trend is on the rise wherein professionals in their late 20s are complaining of blurry vision and early retinal damage, often reversible only with timely management.

Disruptive Lifestyle Factors

Stress plays a significant role in blood sugar dysregulation by elevating cortisol levels, which can worsen insulin sensitivity. Add irregular sleep cycles due to late-night screen use, and the metabolic disruption becomes more severe. It is a vicious cycle, screen fatigue leads to less physical activity, which promotes sugar cravings and a poor diet, and together, these factors quietly damage the delicate blood vessels of the retina.

Prevention is Better than Cure

The tide can be turned through awareness and strategic action. Routine health check-ups, including fasting glucose and annual eye exams, can help detect early warning signs long before vision is affected. For digital professionals, the 20-20-20 rule, taking a 20-second break to look 20 feet away every 20 minutes, helps relax the eyes.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)