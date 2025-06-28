Smoking, Booze, And Burnout Are Destroying Male Fertility - Expert Reveals Hidden Damage Before It’s Too Late

While infertility is often seen as a “woman’s issue,” science tells a different story; up to 40% of infertility cases are due to male factors. Yet, men continue to unknowingly harm their fertility through everyday habits like smoking, regular alcohol consumption, and unchecked stress. In honour of World Infertility Awareness Month this June, we turned to Dr Sunita Arora, Senior Director of IVF at Bloom IVF (Fortis La Femme), who breaks down how these three lifestyle choices work together to create a perfect storm for male reproductive health. And her warning is clear: these seemingly “normal” behaviors could be costing men their chances of becoming fathers.

Dr Sunita reveals, "Think of your sperm as messengers carrying precious cargo. Now imagine sending them through polluted air, soaked in ethanol, with anxiety sitting on their back like a stubborn passenger. That is the impact of this toxic trio."

Effects Of Smoking On Male Fertility

Dr Sunita says, "Beyond the stained fingers and short breath, cigarettes quietly destroy sperm quality. Toxins such as cadmium and lead enter the bloodstream, reducing sperm count and damaging their ability to swim properly. Worse still, they can cause genetic changes." A 2022 study in Reproductive Toxicology revealed that smokers have significantly higher sperm DNA fragmentation, which can lead to reduced chances of conception or miscarriage. ROS (reactive oxygen species) levels significantly increase in blood as a result of smoking, leading to all consequences.

Effects Of Alcohol On Male Fertility

"A casual glass on a Friday night might seem harmless, but regular consumption tells a different story. Alcohol lowers testosterone levels, which are essential for sperm production. It also impairs liver function, leading to hormonal imbalances. Excessive Alcohol intake is directly linked not only to sperm quality and number but with their motility also and hence direct impact on male fertility. It also may lead to erectile dysfunction in men," reveals Dr Sunita.

Effects Of Stress On Male Fertility

Stress, not the kind that motivates you to finish your taxes, but the deep, persistent kind that follows you to bed and wakes up with you. Dr Sunita says, "Chronic stress increases cortisol, a hormone that directly competes with testosterone. The result is low libido, irregular hormone cycles, and reduced sperm health. Stress also fuels the urge to smoke and drink, creating a vicious cycle that is difficult to break."

Together, smoking, alcohol, and stress form a kind of conspiracy against male fertility. They are not loud threats, but slow, consistent ones. They wear you down while you are looking the other way.

This World Infertility Awareness Month, we urge men to pause and reflect. Have your habits slowly become your hurdles? Do not wait for a lab report to start taking charge of your health. Every small step, a cigarette avoided, a drink skipped, a walk taken instead of worrying, can make a real difference.

And here is a question to carry with you. Are your everyday choices supporting the future you dream of?