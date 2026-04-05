Soha Ali Khan reveals her 'game changer' drink: Check its full recipe and benefits

Soha Ali Khan is known for her roles in Bollywood films Dil Maange More, Ahista Ahista, and Rang De Basanti. She often shares insights into her healthy lifestyle. In an Instagram post today, Soha Ali Khan revealed the morning drink she has been consuming for better gut health. She also shared the recipe of the drink and benefits of what has been a game-changer for her gut.

Soha Ali Khan on lemon gut heal drink

Soha highlighted that as hormones start shifting in perimenopause, especially with fluctuating estrogen, things like acidity, bloating, and caffeine sensitivity can feel more intense. She said, “I’ve never really been a morning person, more a 'don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee' kind of soul. And then suddenly, I realised I can’t have coffee on an empty stomach. Hello, perimenopause. So, I switched to my warm water, lemon, ginger, and chia drink, and honestly, it’s been a gentle game changer for me.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to her, this simple drink feels like a softer, more balanced start. It hydrates, supports digestion, helps with bloating, adds fibre for gut health, and gives me a clean, steady kind of energy, less buzz, more balance.

Recipe of lemon gut heal drink

Here’s the recipe of lemon gut heal drink:

Step 1: Take half a glass of warm water.

Step 2: Squeeze in half a lemon.

Step 3: Add a pinch of pink salt.

Step 4: Add a pinch of turmeric (haldi) and black pepper.

Step 5: Add overnight-soaked chia seeds.

Step 6: Add fresh grated ginger and mix it well.

Step 7: Let it sit for one minute and then sip it slowly.

Watch the video here:

Benefits of lemon gut heal drink

Soha mentioned that she also added a pinch of haldi (turmeric), which contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help support digestion, reduce bloating, and even ease joint stiffness and inflammation, something many women notice more during perimenopause and menopause. Pairing it with black pepper improves its absorption, making it more effective. She consumes this first thing in the morning, and then starts to eat anything 20 to 30 minutes later.

Issuing a word of caution, Soha said, “Always soak your chia as they expand, start slow, and skip if you have gut or swallowing issues. Also, this won’t hit like caffeine; it’s a gentler wake-up. This works for me, but may not suit everyone, especially if you have acidity, kidney stones, or a sensitive stomach.”

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)