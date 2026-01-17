Sore Throat Caused by Air Pollution? These 7 Effective Home Remedies Can Help Soothe Irritation Naturally

With rising air pollution levels, especially in urban areas, sore throat has become a common complaint. Polluted air contains dust, smoke, allergens, and harmful particles that irritate the throat lining, leading to dryness, itching, pain, or a burning sensation. If you’re experiencing throat discomfort due to poor air quality, these simple home remedies can help soothe irritation and support faster relief.

1. Gargle With Warm Salt Water

Saltwater gargling is one of the most effective remedies for a sore throat. It helps reduce inflammation, loosen mucus, and flush out irritants caused by pollution. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle 2–3 times a day.

2. Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day

Pollution dries out the throat and respiratory tract. Drinking plenty of water keeps your throat moist and helps your body flush out toxins. Warm fluids like herbal teas, soup, or plain warm water can provide extra comfort.

3. Honey for Natural Relief

Honey has natural antibacterial and soothing properties. Taking one spoon of honey or mixing it with warm water or herbal tea can coat the throat, reduce irritation, and ease coughing caused by polluted air.

4. Steam Inhalation

Breathing in steam helps moisten dry airways and clear out pollutants trapped in the throat and nasal passages. You can inhale steam from a bowl of hot water or take a warm shower for 10–15 minutes.

5. Ginger or Tulsi Tea

Ginger and tulsi (holy basil) are known for their anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Drinking ginger or tulsi tea can help reduce throat inflammation and protect against infections triggered by pollution exposure.

6. Use a Humidifier Indoors

Dry indoor air can worsen throat irritation, especially during winter or in air-conditioned rooms. Using a humidifier adds moisture to the air, helping keep your throat comfortable and preventing further dryness.

7. Limit Pollution Exposure

While remedies help soothe symptoms, reducing exposure is equally important. Wear a mask outdoors, avoid peak pollution hours, keep windows closed when air quality is poor, and use air purifiers at home if possible.

When to See a Doctor

If your sore throat lasts more than a few days, worsens, or is accompanied by fever, difficulty swallowing, or breathing issues, consult a healthcare professional.

Pollution-related sore throat is increasingly common, but small lifestyle changes and simple home remedies can offer significant relief. By protecting your throat and reducing exposure to polluted air, you can stay comfortable and support your overall respiratory health.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)