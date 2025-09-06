Soya Chunks, Tofu, Rajma Have More Protein Than Eggs- Fitness Coach Shares List Of 20 Protein- Rich Vegetarian Foods

Eggs are often hailed as a top source of protein, but according to fitness coach Grishma Shah, many vegetarian foods actually offer more. In her Instagram post dated September 3, she highlights 20 plant-based options — including paneer, quinoa, seeds, and soy chunks — that outperform eggs in protein content.

Protein plays a vital role in everything from muscle growth and skin health to a faster metabolism. And while eggs are commonly seen as the benchmark, they’re far from the only nutritious choice. These vegetarian alternatives prove you don’t need animal products to meet your protein goals.

20 vegetarian foods that beat eggs in protein

Here is fitness coach Garima's list of 20 vegetarian foods that provide more protein than one egg (6g per 100g):

1. Paneer (14g) – a staple source of protein in Indian diets

2. Greek yoghurt (10g) – combines protein with probiotics

3. Tofu (10g) – a versatile plant-based protein option

4. Soy chunks (52g) – among the richest vegetarian protein sources

5. Tempeh (19g) – a fermented soy product, beneficial for gut health

6. Moong dal (9g) – light, easy to digest, and quick to prepare

7. Chana dal (9g) – suitable for pancakes, soups, and curries

8. Kidney beans (9g) – protein-rich and filling

9. Black beans (9g) – provide both fibre and protein

From quinoa to chia seeds

10. Quinoa (14g) – a complete protein grain

11. Amaranth (13g) – a gluten-free protein powerhouse

12. Edamame (11g) – consumed as a snack or in stir-fries

13. Peanuts (25g) – an affordable source of protein

14. Almonds (21g) – nutrient-dense and protein-rich

15. Pistachios (20g) – provide both protein and fibre

16. Sunflower seeds (21g) – ideal for adding to salads

17. Pumpkin seeds (19g) – small in size but nutrient-dense

18. Flax seeds (18g) – commonly added to breads, oats, or rotis

19. Chia seeds (17g) – suitable for puddings and smoothies

20. Hemp seeds (32g) – one of the most underutilised protein sources

Tip: Pairing pulses with grains can help achieve a complete protein profile.