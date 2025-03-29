Spring Allergies And Dry Eyes: Causes, Symptoms, And Expert Tips To Protect Your Vision

With the arrival of spring come flowering plants, rising temperatures, and with it, spring allergies. To most, the symptoms are sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes. Allergies also worsen dry eye syndrome, which causes irritation and discomfort. To manage symptoms and preserve your vision, it can be helpful to understand how spring allergies affect dry eyes.

How Spring Allergies Affect Your Eyes

Dr. Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant & Eye Surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi says, "Spring allergies are primarily triggered by pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds. When pollen enters the eyes, the immune system may respond by releasing histamines, resulting in irritation, redness, and itching. The allergic reaction may also interfere with tear production, causing dry, irritated eyes."

Common Symptoms:

• Pain and Redness.

• Excess tears are discharged as a reaction to the irritation, causing red, watery eyes.

• Burning and itching make it difficult to keep the eyes open for long periods of time.

• Blurring of vision, typically caused by inflammation and dryness.

• Photosensitivity, which can be painful in venturing outdoors.

Understanding Dry Eyes and Allergic Conjunctivitis

1. Dry eye syndrome: It is caused by the failure of the eyes to produce enough tears or because of the evaporation of tears too quickly. Dry and windy weather can exacerbate the disease causing dryness and grittiness in the eyes.

2. Allergic conjunctivitis: Also, known as pink eyes is an eye inflammation caused due to allergic reaction to pollen or dust.

Seasonal allergic conjunctivitis (SAC): It is the most common type of eye allergy. Individuals experience symptoms like redness, itchiness in spring and fall, triggered by air pollen.

Perennial allergic conjunctivitis (PAC): Persists throughout the year caused by reactions to dust mites, mold, or other household allergens, rather than pollen.

Vernal keratoconjuctivitis (VKC): It is a more serious, chronic eye allergy than SAC or PAC. It affects most children and young adults, causing acute itching and inflammation.

How to protect your eyes from spring dryness and allergies.

Though allergies are unavoidable, there are a number of measures you can take to reduce discomfort and maintain eye health:

1. Don’t ignore any symptoms – Especially in children, Allergic eye conditions should be addressed immediately to prevent complications.

2. Wear protective glasses – You can shield your eyes from pollen, dust and air by wearing sunglasses or protective eyewear.

3. Cold water splash – Rinsing the eyes with cold water once in a day may help in reducing burning irritation and will also remove allergies.

4. Prevent Outdoor Exposure – Stay indoors when pollen counts are highest, typically in the morning and on windy days. Sunglasses will protect you from allergens.



5. Keep Indoor Air Clean – Utilize an air purifier and close windows to restrict the indoor entry of pollen.



6. Apply Lubricating Eye Drops – Use artificial tears to maintain moisture in the eyes and calm dryness.



7. Do Not Rub Your Eyes – This may exacerbate irritation and might further spread allergens.



8. Stay Hydrated – Drink plenty of water to maintain eye health and prevent dehydration.



9. Take Care of Your Contact Lenses – Keep them clean, and during allergy season, consider switching to glasses to minimize irritation.

See an Eye Specialist when:

If you have constant pain, swelling, or redness, or if your symptoms persist despite taking precautions, you need to see an ophthalmologist. To ease symptoms, a doctor can prescribe eye drops or allergy medicine.