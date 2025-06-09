Stammering In Children: Should You Wait Or Step In?

Stammering, also known as stuttering, typically shows up between the ages of two and five. This period is a time of rapid language development, and it’s not unusual for children to experience some disruptions in their speech as their brains work hard to keep up with their growing vocabulary. In many cases, these speech hiccups resolve on their own. But in some children, the stammering continues or worsens over time—and that’s when early support becomes valuable.

Dr Rajiv Mishra, Senior Consultant Speech and Language Therapist, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital says, "As a speech-language therapist, I often hear from parents who are alarmed when their child—who previously spoke clearly—suddenly begins to repeat sounds, pause mid-sentence, or struggle to get words out. Understandably, this raises a common and important question: “Is this a normal stage, or should we be concerned?”

While some speech disfluency is part of normal development, certain signs suggest that professional guidance is needed rather than waiting it out. These include:

• The stammering has continued for six months or longer

• The child seems tense, frustrated, or anxious when trying to speak

• There is a family history of stammering or speech disorders

• The child begins avoiding certain words or withdraws from speaking altogether

• You notice physical tension, blinking, or other involuntary movements during speech

When these signs are present, early speech therapy can make a meaningful difference. Rather than focusing on “fixing” the stammer, therapy aims to support the child in communicating with confidence and ease. Therapy sessions are usually play-based, interactive, and pressure-free—creating a space where the child feels safe to explore language.

Just as important as therapy sessions is what happens at home. As a therapist, I work closely with parents and caregivers, showing them how to adapt their communication style to help their child feel more at ease while speaking. Here are some simple yet powerful strategies parents can use:

• Slow down your own speech to set a calm, relaxed pace

• Give your child time to talk without rushing, correcting, or finishing their sentences

• Keep steady, reassuring eye contact to show that you’re listening without judgment

• Avoid putting pressure on the child to “perform” or speak perfectly

• Limit rapid questioning and instead build conversations around their interests

• Praise efforts to communicate, not just fluency

The earlier this support begins, the better the outcomes. Children who receive timely therapy often gain stronger communication skills and develop healthy speaking habits, even if some stammering persists. More importantly, early intervention helps protect their self-esteem and reduces the risk of frustration or social withdrawal.

To any parent wondering what to do: it’s always okay to ask for help.

A consultation with a speech therapist doesn’t mean your child has a serious problem—it means you’re being proactive and thoughtful about their development. Sometimes reassurance is all you need; other times, early action can prevent future challenges.