Starting gym? A Cardiologist Recommends Five Tests To Reduce Risk Of Heart Attack In Young Adults

Starting a gym routine is a great way to stay fit and active, but for young adults, sudden intense workouts can sometimes put unexpected stress on the heart. To ensure a safe and effective fitness journey, cardiologists recommend undergoing certain health tests before diving into a rigorous exercise regimen.

These tests help identify potential risks early and reduce the chances of heart-related issues, including heart attacks, allowing you to exercise with confidence and peace of mind.

According to Dr Gagandeep S Wander, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Care, Medanta "The growing enthusiasm for fitness among young adults is commendable, reflecting a broader awareness of the importance of physical well-being."

However, initiating an intensive exercise regimen—particularly after a prolonged period of inactivity—can place unexpected stress on the cardiovascular system. While joining a gym is a significant step toward improved health, it is prudent to ensure the heart is adequately prepared for the demands of rigorous physical activity.

This precaution is especially relevant given the increasing incidence of cardiovascular events in younger populations. A proactive, preventive approach—tailored by age and family history—can help identify underlying heart conditions that may otherwise remain undetected until triggered by strenuous exercise. Consulting a family physician first is strongly advised so that a proper history of diseases and risks can be taken into account.

Key Diagnostic Tests Before High-Intensity Training

These assessments provide a comprehensive evaluation of cardiovascular health and can significantly reduce the risk of exercise-induced cardiac events suggests by Dr Gagandeep:

1. Blood Pressure Assessment

Regular monitoring of blood pressure is fundamental. Undiagnosed or uncontrolled hypertension can place significant strain on the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of complications during physical activity.

2. Blood Tests (CBC, Lipid Profile, HbA1c, TSH)

Lipid Profile: Measures cholesterol and triglycerides. Elevated LDL cholesterol or triglycerides signal higher risk of artery narrowing and heart attack.

HbA1c: Reflects average blood sugar levels over 2–3 months, detecting diabetes or pre-diabetes. High blood sugar damages vessels, raising heart disease risk.

CBC and TSH: Help detect anemia or thyroid imbalances that may impact exercise tolerance and cardiovascular strain.

3. Specialised Cardiac Tests

ECG (Electrocardiogram): A simple test to detect abnormal rhythms or signs of strain on the heart.

Treadmill Test (TMT): Recommended for older adults or those with strong family history/risk factors. It evaluates how the heart responds to exertion, helping identify hidden coronary artery disease.

Echocardiogram: Reserved for select cases, this imaging test helps rule out structural problems such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or valve disorders that may worsen with intense workouts.

By integrating age- and history-dependent screening into the start of a fitness journey, individuals can exercise with confidence. Consulting a cardiologist or family physician before embarking on a vigorous program not only safeguards against adverse cardiac events but also ensures fitness goals are pursued safely and sustainably.

According to Dr Ujjawal Kumar, Senior Consultant- Cardiology, Sarvodaya Hospital, In recent years, sudden cardiac arrest has been headlined among young, apparently healthy individuals. Good health requires exercise, but it is dangerous to overstrain the body without being aware of the state of the heart. According to cardiologists, the risk of heart attacks can be minimized by conducting a basic screening prior to engaging in serious workouts.

The following are five examinations that every young adult should take into account before going to the gym suggested by Dr Ujjwal:

Electrocardiogram (ECG): Traces the electrical activity in the heart and may identify rhythm difficulties that are not evident. Baseline ECG also helps in future comparisons.

Echocardiogram: An ultrasound image of the structure and the pumping capacity of the heart. It is useful in identifying conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a leading cause of sudden athlete death.

Treadmill Stress Test: Measures the way the heart reacts to exercise and may reveal clogged arteries. It is particularly recommended in case of a family history of heart disease.

Lipid Profile and Blood Sugar Test: Checks the level of cholesterol and blood sugar both of which can destroy arteries without a trace. Diabetes, pre-diabetes, and high cholesterol are diagnosed early resulting in timely lifestyle change or medication.

High-Sensitivity Cardiac Risk Markers: hs-CRP, lipoprotein(a), and homocysteine are tests that are taken to identify inflammation and genetic risks of the early heart disorder.

Going to the gym is a good initiative to get fit but this is not at the cost of heart health. A single heart test will save you during workouts, reduce the risk and ensure that your workouts will strengthen you instead of putting your life in danger.