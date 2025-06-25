Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2921708https://zeenews.india.com/health/still-not-losing-weight-12-hidden-causes-that-might-be-affecting-your-progress-2921708
NewsHealth
WEIGHT LOSS TIPS

Still Not Losing Weight? 12 Hidden Causes That Might Be Affecting Your Progress

Struggling to lose weight even with a proper diet and regular exercise? These 12 hidden factors-like stress, sleep, hormones, and gut health-could be silently sabotaging your progess.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The reason might lie in hidden factors that sabotage your efforts without you even realizing it.
  • Weight loss is more than just “eat less, move more.”
  • The body is complex, and many hidden factors can influence fat loss.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Still Not Losing Weight? 12 Hidden Causes That Might Be Affecting Your Progress Pic Credit: Freepik

Are you eating clean, hitting the gym regularly, and still struggling to lose weight? You’re not alone. Many people follow strict routines but see minimal results. The reason might lie in hidden factors that sabotage your efforts without you even realizing it. '

Here are 12 lesser-known reasons backed by science that could be standing between you and your weight loss goals:-

1. Chronic Stress

When you're constantly stressed, your body releases cortisol—a hormone that promotes fat storage, especially around the belly. Emotional eating and disrupted sleep patterns can also result from chronic stress.

2. Poor Sleep Quality

Lack of sleep affects hormones like ghrelin and leptin that control hunger and fullness. Even with a healthy routine, poor sleep can lead to increased cravings and slower metabolism.

3. Overestimating Calorie Burn

You might think a tough workout burns more calories than it actually does. Fitness trackers often overestimate calorie burn, leading to overeating in compensation.

4. Underestimating Food Intake

“Healthy” foods still have calories. Extra portions, bites, or hidden oils and dressings can add up and halt your progress, even if you think you're eating clean.

5. Medical Conditions

Health issues like hypothyroidism, PCOS, insulin resistance, or hormonal imbalances can make weight loss extremely difficult, even with strict lifestyle changes.

6. Medications

Certain medications—like antidepressants, steroids, and diabetes drugs—can cause weight gain or make it harder to lose fat. Always check with your doctor if you suspect this.

7. Not Enough Protein

Protein helps in building lean muscle, curbing hunger, and boosting metabolism. A low-protein diet might be slowing your fat loss journey.

8. Skipping Strength Training

Only doing cardio can lead to muscle loss. Building muscle through strength training increases resting metabolic rate, helping you burn more calories even at rest.

9. Gut Health Issues

Poor digestion, bloating, or an imbalance in gut bacteria can affect nutrient absorption and lead to inflammation—both of which can hinder weight loss.

10. Inconsistent Routine

You may be consistent on weekdays but overindulging on weekends. Small fluctuations in calories and activity levels can completely stall progress over time.

11. Too Much Dieting

Yo-yo dieting and extreme calorie cuts can slow your metabolism. Your body adapts by conserving energy, making it harder to lose fat long-term.

12. Emotional Eating Patterns

Many people eat when they’re bored, sad, anxious, or even happy. Emotional eating bypasses hunger cues, leading to unnecessary calorie intake.

Weight loss is more than just “eat less, move more.” The body is complex, and many hidden factors can influence fat loss. Identifying and addressing these barriers is key to creating a sustainable and successful weight loss journey. If you’re stuck, consider seeking help from a nutritionist, fitness expert, or medical professional.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK