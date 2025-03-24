Stomach Bugs In Children: Understanding Norovirus And The Effects Of Processed Foods

Children in their growing age have the chance of contradicting contagious viruses. One such virus, called Norovirus known as the stomach bug spreads among children and can deteriorate their health if the healthcare provider’s help is not taken in the early stage.

Due to direct contact with an infected individual or consumption of contaminated foods and drinks, viruses that infect the intestines can cause gastroenteritis in children. The signs of the disease include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pains, fever, or fatigue and usually emerge 12 to 48 hours after infection onset with norovirus.

Dr Esha Gupta, Consultant Pediatrician and Consultant Pediatric Intensivist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bengaluru shares how norovirus spreads stomach bugs in children.

How to take care of kids from norovirus?

Because norovirus is viral, there is no complete cure with just antibiotics. Parents should make sure their children are drinking enough water and remain hydrated. Fluid balance in children can be achieved by ORS or dilution of fruit juices. Children should get ten to twelve hours of sleep for a strong immunity system. Kids should wash their hands with soap/handwash and water often to prevent the disease from spreading. Parents should seek the doctor's help if they notice symptoms like sunken eyes and reduced urination.



Processed Food Diet and Children’s Health:

Thus, parents should limit their children from having processed foods and sugary drinks because they are directly responsible for high sugar intake causing increased blood pressure. The healthiest possible means of maintaining a healthy immune system is to consume plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and good fats. Fast food not only poses issues to the immune system, but also to increasing obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. In addition to causing constipation, processed food removes necessary nutrients such as fiber and, compromises immune and health functions in the body.



Parents need to focus on their children’s diet because it’s not only helpful for preventing the stomach bug called norovirus but also beneficial for their immune system, growth, and development in the long run.