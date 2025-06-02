Struggling To Conceive? Hidden Thyroid Imbalance Might Be Sabotaging Your Fertility, Says Expert

For many women struggling to conceive, the cause isn’t always reproductive, it’s often hormonal. One of the most overlooked culprits? Thyroid dysfunction.

“The thyroid gland is small, but it has a crucial role in female fertility. When it doesn’t function well, it often directly affects the ovulation,” says Dr Ila Gupta, Chairperson & Chief IVF Consultant, Pristyn Care Ferticity & IVF Hospital.

How Thyroid Imbalance Leads to Ovulatory Issues

Dr Ila explains, "The thyroid gland produces hormones that affect almost every system in the body, even the reproductive system. When thyroid hormones are excessively low (Hypothyroidism) or too high (Hyperthyroidism), it disrupts the process of monthly ovulation and the menstrual cycle."

In case of hypothyroidism, periods tend to get irregular or even stop for a long period. In other cases, the female body starts to produce more prolactin, which also hinders the ovulation process.

“Many women are unable to understand that something as simple as chronic fatigue or weight fluctuations could be indicative of an underactive thyroid, and not only stress,” shares Dr Gupta.

Hyperthyroidism may also result in other reproductive issues, such as lighter periods or frequent cycles, which make it more difficult for eggs to mature and release properly.

Why Is It Crucial For Fertility Treatments?

For females undergoing fertility treatments, unattended thyroid issues negatively affect the success rates. It has a major effect on egg quality, embryo implantation, and even adds to the risk of miscarriage,” explains Dr Gupta. Thus, fertility specialists include thyroid testing in the first round of diagnostics.

What Every Woman Must Know

If you've been trying to get pregnant but experiencing irregular periods, mood swings, or unexplained fatigue, it's better to get your thyroid checked. A basic blood test for TSH, T3, and T4 levels can help spot the problem early.

Treatment is inclusive of daily medication and regular monitoring. Once the hormonal balance is restored, ovulation gets back on track (either naturally or with medical intervention).

“Too often, women take the blame and even go on guilt-tripping themselves when they are unable to get pregnant. However, sometimes, it takes one hormonal imbalance to push things off, and fortunately, it can be treated or corrected,” adds Dr Gupta.

The thyroid test is an integral part of every fertility test. “Couples who have been trying to conceive, we want them to relax and know that freely ask questions to the doctor, to dig a little deeper, and be more aware of their reproductive health with the right information,” Dr Gupta adds.

Fertility is a deeply personal and often emotional journey, and it's important to remember that sometimes, the answer lies beyond what we can see. Thyroid dysfunction is one of the most overlooked yet treatable causes of infertility. As Dr Ila Gupta emphasises, early diagnosis and timely intervention can make a significant difference. So, if you're trying to conceive, don't ignore subtle signs, check your thyroid health, and take proactive steps toward a healthy, informed fertility journey.