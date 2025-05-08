Struggling With Arthritis Pain? THESE 6 Yoga Poses Could Make Moving Easier

Living with arthritis can feel like a daily battle. The simplest movements—getting up from a chair, climbing stairs, or even just sitting down—can become painful and exhausting. Joint stiffness, inflammation, and reduced mobility are all-too-familiar symptoms for millions of people coping with arthritis. While medications and physical therapy are common treatments, many are turning to yoga as a gentle yet powerful way to manage arthritis pain.

Yoga, with its focus on controlled movement, breath awareness, and gentle stretching, can increase flexibility, reduce joint stiffness, and improve overall well-being. If practiced regularly and mindfully, yoga can make a noticeable difference in how your body feels and functions.

Here are 6 yoga poses that may help alleviate arthritis pain and make everyday movements easier:

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Why it helps: This foundational pose improves posture, strengthens legs, and increases awareness of body alignment—key for reducing joint strain.

How to do it:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Engage your thighs, lift your chest, and reach your arms alongside your body or overhead.

Breathe deeply and hold for 30 seconds.

2. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Why it helps: A gentle stretch for hips, thighs, and back, this pose helps release tension and is soothing for stiff joints.

How to do it:

Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward.

Let your forehead rest on the mat.

Breathe slowly and hold for up to 1 minute.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Why it helps: Strengthens lower back and glutes, which can reduce pressure on knees and hips.

How to do it:

Lie on your back, bend your knees with feet flat and hip-width apart.

Press into your feet and lift your hips.

Hold for 30 seconds, then release slowly.

4. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Stretch)

Why it helps: Improves spinal flexibility and eases back and neck tension.

How to do it:

Get on hands and knees in tabletop position.

Inhale: arch the back (Cow), lifting tailbone and head.

Exhale: round the spine (Cat), tucking chin to chest.

Repeat 5–10 times, moving with your breath.

5. Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine Spinal Twist)

Why it helps: Gently stretches the spine and relieves lower back and hip tension.

How to do it:

Lie on your back, bring one knee across your body.

Extend the opposite arm and look in that direction.

Breathe deeply and hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

6. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Why it helps: Enhances balance and strengthens the muscles around the knees and hips, supporting joint health.

How to do it:

Stand tall, place the sole of one foot on the inner thigh or calf of the opposite leg (avoid the knee).

Bring hands to prayer position or overhead.

Hold for 20–30 seconds on each side.

Tips Before You Start

Consult your doctor before starting any new exercise regimen, especially if your arthritis is severe or you have limited mobility.

Use props like yoga blocks, bolsters, or a chair for extra support.

Move slowly and mindfully—never force your body into a pose.

Practice consistently but gently to gain the most benefit.

