Struggling With Breathing Problems? Check These 7 Gentle Yoga Poses Which Can Improve Lung Capacity

Breathing is something we often take for granted until it becomes difficult. Whether you’re dealing with seasonal allergies, congestion, stress, or shallow breathing, certain yoga poses can help open the chest, relax the body, and improve airflow. Yoga encourages deep, mindful breathing while expanding the lungs and strengthening respiratory muscles, making it one of the most effective natural ways to support better breathing.

Here are seven yoga asanas that can help ease breathing and clear your airways naturally:-

1. Sukhasana (Easy Pose) With Deep Breathing

How it helps:

This simple seated posture promotes relaxation, calms the mind, and encourages deep diaphragmatic breathing. It helps expand the lungs and improve oxygen flow.

How to do:

Sit cross-legged, keep your spine straight, relax your shoulders, and breathe slowly and deeply.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

How it helps:

Cobra Pose opens the chest, stretches the lungs, and increases lung capacity. It’s especially useful for reducing tightness caused by shallow breathing.

How to do:

Lie on your stomach, place your palms under your shoulders, and gently lift your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

How it helps:

Bridge Pose expands the chest area and improves oxygen intake. It also reduces stress, which is a major contributor to breathing issues.

How to do:

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips upward while pressing your feet into the floor.

4. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

How it helps:

This twisting pose helps detoxify the body, open the chest, and allow better airflow. It enhances lung function by easing tension around the rib cage.

How to do:

Sit with your legs extended, bend one knee, place it outside the opposite leg, and twist your torso gently.

5. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

How it helps:

Fish Pose gives a deep stretch to the chest, throat, and lungs, helping clear nasal and throat congestion. It also improves respiratory strength.

How to do:

Lie on your back, arch your upper body gently, and rest the top of your head on the floor while lifting your chest.

6. Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

How it helps:

Although technically a pranayama technique, it is powerful for clearing blocked nasal passages, improving focus, and balancing both sides of the lungs.

How to do:

Block one nostril at a time, inhale through one side and exhale through the other in a slow, controlled pattern.

7. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

How it helps:

Camel Pose deeply stretches the front of the body and expands the chest and lungs. It helps relieve chest tightness and enhances overall respiratory capacity.

How to do:

Kneel on the floor, arch your back, and reach your hands toward your heels while lifting your chest upward.

Incorporating these yoga asanas into your daily routine can significantly improve your breathing, clear your airways, and enhance respiratory health. Just 10–15 minutes a day can help you breathe easier, feel more energized, and support overall wellness. For best results, practice these poses slowly, gently, and with mindful breathing.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)