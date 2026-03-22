Struggling with heart palpitations? Acharya Balkrishna reveals why desi rose is a blessing for heart health

Rose is not just a decorative flower and a symbol of love, it is medicine. The next time you see desi gulab in your garden, don’t just smell it and move on. It might be your new wellness secret. Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna has shared a simple yet fascinating remedy on Facebook, calling the humble desi rose a true “medicine”.

He suggested that dried rose petals powder mixed with powdered mishri, taken with lukewarm milk morning and evening, can help calm increased heart palpitations. Yes, that soft, romantic flower may actually help your heart relax and beat normally. Sounds straight out of grandma’s diary, right? But there is more to this rosy story.

Let’s dive into the many surprising ways this beautiful flower may support health and beauty.

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Simple remedy for heart palpitations

According to Acharya Balkrishna, desi rose petals are not just decorative. They carry medicinal value. His Facebook tip is easy: mix equal parts of dried rose petal powder and powdered mishri. Take one teaspoon of this mixture with warm milk twice daily.

This combination helps to calm increased heartbeat and supports heart balance. Soothing nature of rose petals along with cooling effect of mishri may help relax nervous system. It also reduces restlessness linked to heart palpitations.

Rose petals may support weight loss

Did you know rose petals may also support weight loss? They contain compounds that may boost metabolism naturally.

Handful of rose petals can help control cravings and prevent overeating. Many wellness enthusiasts even sip rose petal tea in the morning as refreshing light drink that may help in managing body weight gently.

Natural mood booster for stress and anxiety

Feeling stressed? Soothing fragrance of rose petals might be your answer. Inhaling rose aroma can create calming effect on mind. This sedative-like property helps reduce stress, anxiety and even mild depressive feelings.

You can also do a relaxing ritual by adding rose petals to warm bath. The scent helps to slow down the mind, while warmth relaxes body. It’s like turning your bathroom into mini spa naturally!

Rose petals and digestive comfort

Another lesser-known benefit of rose petals is their role in digestion. They are rich in fibre and water content. It can help support bowel movement.

Traditionally crushed rose petals mixed with water are consumed on empty stomach for a few days to ease discomfort related to piles.

Its a natural aphrodisiac

Ayurveda considers roses a natural aphrodisiac. Consuming rose petals regularly may help regulate the heart, mind, and nervous system. This balance can improve vitality, emotional wellness, and overall energy levels. No wonder roses have been linked to love and passion for centuries.

Your skin’s best friend

Rosewater made from rose petals is widely known as a natural astringent. It helps balance oily skin and tightens pores gently. Applying rosewater after cleansing can leave the skin fresh, glowing, and hydrated. Its antibacterial and moisturising properties also help in fighting acne. Antiseptic compound phenyl ethanol present in roses supports clearer skin.

A simple paste of rose water and turmeric can be used as a natural acne remedy. From calming heart palpitations to reducing stress, supporting digestion, improving skin and even aiding weight management, desi rose truly lives up to its ancient reputation.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)