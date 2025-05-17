Struggling With Hormonal Breakouts? Expert Shares Skincare Routine That Helped Her Manage PCOS-Related Acne

PCOS-related acne isn’t just a skin-deep issue — it’s a frustrating and often persistent condition that can deeply affect one’s confidence, mood, and overall well-being. Triggered by hormonal imbalances common in polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), this type of acne typically appears along the jawline, chin, and cheeks, often in the form of painful, cystic breakouts. Unlike occasional pimples, PCOS acne can be stubborn and emotionally draining, leaving individuals not only battling physical blemishes but also facing lowered self-esteem, social withdrawal, and mood disturbances. Understanding the connection between PCOS and acne is the first step towards reclaiming clearer skin and emotional balance.

Sharing her journey, Ridhi Sharma, Lifestyle and Fitness Expert, says, "Acne was one of the first signs my body gave me that something was off. I was diagnosed with PCOS as a teenager, and soon after, I found myself dealing with painful, recurring breakouts that no amount of drugstore spot treatments could fix."

Unlike the occasional pimple, Ridhi’s acne was deep, cystic, and often appeared on her jawline and cheeks—classic signs of PCOS-related hormonal acne. For years, she tried what most do: harsh cleansers, drying treatments, and even hormonal birth control. "Initially, I was put on birth control pills to regulate my cycle. It helped for a while, but the acne always came back—sometimes worse than before. That’s when I knew I needed a more sustainable, root-level solution."

Here’s the gentle, consistent skincare routine that eventually helped Ridhi gain control over her skin—and her confidence.

1. Starting with the Basics: Gentle Cleansing

"I had to unlearn a lot," Ridhi admits. "For the longest time, I believed stronger meant better when it came to cleansers. But over-cleansing was stripping my skin and making it more reactive."

She switched to a mild, non-foaming cleanser that she uses twice daily. This helped remove dirt and excess oil without damaging her skin barrier. Within a few weeks, inflammation started to reduce, and her skin felt less irritated overall.

2. Niacinamide Every Morning for Oil Control and Redness

"Niacinamide changed everything for me," she shares. Ridhi began applying a 10% niacinamide serum after cleansing each morning. This single step helped calm her redness, regulate excess oil, and reduce the dark marks left behind by breakouts.

"It’s one of those ingredients that quietly works in the background. It didn’t sting, didn’t irritate, and gave me much-needed consistency in how my skin looked and felt."

3. Moisturising Daily—Even When Breaking Out

Like many with oily skin, Ridhi believed moisturisers would clog her pores. But PCOS-prone skin can be sensitive and compromised, especially with active breakouts.

"Once I understood that hydration supports healing, I found a barrier-repairing moisturiser that didn’t feel heavy," she says. She applies it every morning and also uses it at night on days when her skin needs extra comfort. Over time, this step helped reduce flaking, redness, and overall sensitivity.

4. Azelaic Acid as a Targeted Night Treatment

Rather than applying too many active ingredients across her face, Ridhi narrowed down her PM routine to what she calls her "calm-down" product: azelaic acid.

"Azelaic acid is incredibly underrated. It works gently but effectively on inflammation and pigmentation. I use it on active spots or on areas where I tend to break out the most," she says. This helped her treat acne without the usual peeling or irritation she experienced from other acids.

5. Salicylic Acid—But Only Once or Twice a Week

"Over-exfoliation was another mistake I had to correct. I used to think exfoliating daily would get rid of my acne faster. Instead, it made my skin angry."

Now, she applies a salicylic acid serum once or twice a week—always at night, followed by her moisturiser. It helps decongest her pores, smoothen texture, and prevent new breakouts without compromising her skin barrier.

6. Healing from Within: Hormonal and Lifestyle Support

Beyond topical care, Ridhi emphasises the importance of internal support. "You can’t treat PCOS acne without supporting your hormones and overall well-being. What goes into your body shows up on your skin."

She made several small but impactful changes:

1. Cutting back on refined sugar and dairy

2. Drinking spearmint tea twice a day

3. Managing stress with daily walks and mindfulness

4. Prioritising 7–8 hours of quality sleep

"These weren’t overnight changes, but they made my skin less reactive. I felt calmer—and my skin reflected that calm."

It's a Journey, Not a Quick Fix

"PCOS acne doesn’t clear up in a week. It took me months of trying, failing, and trying again. But eventually, I found what worked for my skin and stuck with it."

Today, Ridhi says her skin is not “perfect”—but it’s predictable, calmer, and manageable. More importantly, she’s found confidence not just in her appearance, but in the knowledge that she’s taking care of her body from the inside out.

"If you're going through this, I want you to know you’re not alone. Be gentle with your skin, be patient with your journey, and remember—it’s not just about acne. It’s about healing holistically."

(This article is based on personal experience. Please consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional before starting any new skincare products, especially active ingredients. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)