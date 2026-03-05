Struggling with lower back pain? Try these 7 simple exercises to help you manage pain and improve mobility

Lower back pain is a common problem that many people experience at some point in their lives. Long hours of sitting, poor posture, lack of physical activity, or even stress can lead to discomfort in the lower back. While severe pain should always be checked by a doctor, doing simple exercises regularly may help reduce stiffness, improve flexibility, and strengthen the muscles that support your spine.

Here are seven easy exercises that may help you manage lower back pain and improve your overall mobility:-

1. Knee-to-Chest Stretch

This exercise helps stretch the lower back muscles and relieves tension in the spine.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Slowly bring one knee toward your chest while keeping the other foot on the floor.

Hold the position for about 15–20 seconds.

Switch legs and repeat several times.

2. Cat-Cow Stretch

The cat-cow stretch improves flexibility in the spine and helps reduce stiffness in the back.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees with your back straight.

Slowly arch your back upward like a cat and hold for a few seconds.

Then lower your stomach and lift your head slightly to create a curve in your spine.

Repeat this movement 8–10 times.

3. Pelvic Tilt

Pelvic tilts strengthen the abdominal muscles and support the lower back.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet on the floor.

Tighten your stomach muscles and press your lower back gently into the floor.

Hold the position for about 5 seconds and relax.

Repeat 10 times.

4. Child’s Pose Stretch

This gentle stretch relaxes the spine and relieves pressure in the lower back.

How to do it:

Sit back on your heels with your knees slightly apart.

Stretch your arms forward and lower your chest toward the floor.

Hold the position for 20–30 seconds while breathing deeply.

5. Bridge Exercise

The bridge exercise strengthens the lower back, glutes, and core muscles.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Slowly lift your hips upward while keeping your shoulders on the floor.

Hold the position for 5–10 seconds and lower your hips slowly.

Repeat 8–10 times.

6. Seated Spinal Twist

This exercise helps improve spinal mobility and reduce stiffness in the lower back.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with your legs extended.

Bend one knee and place that foot over the opposite leg.

Gently twist your upper body toward the bent knee.

Hold for 15–20 seconds and repeat on the other side.

7. Partial Crunches

Partial crunches strengthen the abdominal muscles that support the lower back.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Cross your arms over your chest.

Slowly lift your shoulders off the floor while tightening your stomach muscles.

Hold briefly and return to the starting position.

Repeat 8–12 times.

Tips to prevent lower back pain

Maintain good posture while sitting and standing.

Avoid sitting for long periods without breaks.

Stay physically active and stretch regularly.

Use proper lifting techniques when carrying heavy objects.

Lower back pain can affect your daily routine, but simple exercises may help relieve discomfort and strengthen the muscles that support your spine. Practicing these exercises regularly, along with maintaining good posture and an active lifestyle, may improve flexibility and reduce pain over time. However, if the pain becomes severe or lasts for a long period, it is always best to consult a healthcare professional for proper guidance.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)