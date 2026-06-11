Struggling with your child’s screen addiction? 5 things every parent must fix before setting limits

In today’s digital world, screens have become a big part of children’s lives. From online classes to games and social media, kids are spending more time on phones, tablets, and TVs than ever before. Many parents try to reduce screen time, but simply taking devices away often doesn’t work. The real solution starts with fixing a few important habits at home.

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1. Set an Example Yourself

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If you're scrolling through Instagram while telling your child to put their phone down, they notice. Kids don't do what you say; they do what you do, consistently, over the years. Start there. Put your own phone away during dinner. Stop checking emails the moment you wake up. It doesn't have to be dramatic. Small, visible changes are enough for your child to register that screens aren't the default.

2. Create a Daily Routine

Boredom is the real culprit. When a child has nothing to do, a screen fills the gap immediately and effortlessly. A proper daily routine that includes study time, some outdoor play, family time, and a consistent bedtime removes that gap before it appears. It doesn't need to be rigid or scheduled down to the minute. It just needs to exist. Structure gives kids something screens can't: predictability.

3. Encourage Outdoor and Creative Activities

"No" is not a plan. If you take away a device without offering something better, you've just created a fight. Give them options worth choosing: cycling, drawing, dancing badly in the living room, reading, and trying to bake something that'll probably fail. The activity itself matters less than the fact that it's real, physical, and something they chose. That's what builds the habit of not needing a screen every idle minute.

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4. Make Screen Time Meaningful

Not all screen time is the same, and pretending otherwise makes parents look out of touch with their kids. A child watching a documentary about space, building something in Minecraft, or learning a new language on an app is using a screen very differently from someone doomscrolling for two hours. The goal isn't zero screens, it's intentional screens. Sit with them sometimes. Ask what they're watching. Guide them toward content that actually does something for them.

5. Set Clear and Simple Rules

Vague rules don't work. "Not too much screen time" means nothing to a nine-year-old. Be specific: no phones at the dinner table, no screens in the bedroom after 9 pm, and one hour of free screen time after homework is done. That's something a child can actually follow. And then you have to follow it too every day, without exception, when it's convenient for you to make them. Consistency is what turns a rule into a norm.

Taking the phone away is the easy part. What's harder and what actually works is building a home environment where screens aren't the most interesting thing available. When kids have routines, real activities, and parents who model the behaviour they're asking for, the screen problem tends to quietly solve itself. It takes longer than a parental control app. But it lasts.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)