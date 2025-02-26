Study Reveals How Gastric Bacteria Leakage Triggers Stomach Cancer Progression

New Delhi: Gastric bacteria, which leaks around the stomach lining, plays a significant role in the onset of stomach cancer -- which has limited treatment options and poor survival rates, according to a study on Wednesday.

The study led by researchers from the University of Birmingham identified a crucial interaction between Helicobacter pylori and non-H. pylori bacteria in the pre-cancerous stage of gastric cancer.

The results, published in the journal Helicobacter, could pave the way for a more effective treatment of pre-cancer.

“We are excited about the potential of this observation to open a new avenue of research in the prevention of stomach cancer. It is possible that a simple antibiotic treatment could be administered to treat these bacteria. However, there is a lot more work to do,” said Dr Amanda Rossiter-Pearson from the varsity.

Rossiter-Pearson emphaised the need to “determine the identity of these bacteria and understand how the presence of these bacteria in the precancerous condition impacts the patient’s risk of developing stomach cancer”.

Gastric cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria, whilst asymptomatic for most people, has long been identified as the primary risk factor for stomach cancer.

However, why only 1 per cent of infections progress to gastric cancer is not fully understood. To probe, the team used the latest imaging technology to pinpoint the location of bacteria. They saw that while H. pylori exclusively colonised gastric glands, non-H. pylori bacteria leaked through the stomach lining in the pre-cancerous condition, gastric intestinal metaplasia.

The findings suggest that bacterial leakage into deeper gastric tissues may represent a previously overlooked factor in cancer progression.

If detected early, H. pylori can be eradicated with antibiotics and this reduces the patient’s risk of developing gastric cancer.

However, once pre-cancerous changes develop, antibiotic treatment against H. pylori becomes ineffective, underscoring the urgent need for alternative interventions.