Sugary Foods Affect Your Teeth: A Myth Or Truth? Check Doctor Says On This

Excess of everything is harmful anyways. Maintaining oral hygiene is of utmost important. If you are managing the oral cavity well and following the oral hygiene regimes then whatever you eat or drink will cause less harm to your teeth. So there are lot of parameters that will decide the damage done by sugary foods.

One can definitely consume in moderate quantities if the oral hygiene regime is followed well. When sugar is consumed it interacts with the bacteria within the plaque to produce acid .This acid is responsible for tooth decay because it slowly dissolves the enamel creating holes or cavities in the teeth. So if there is less plaque on tooth surface damage is automatically less.

Follow proper oral Heath regime shared by Dr. Gunita Singh, B.D.S., M.D. Dental Lasers:

1. Don’t forget to brush twice a day: Whether it’s morning or night, brushing is must.

2. Gum massages: Spend some time with your gums as they are the foundation of our teeth. Healthy gums are equal to healthy teeth. Massaging in a circular motion for 5 mins in morning and evening with the oil of your choice ( olive oil, vitamin E oil, almond oil) can do wonders for your gums and oral health.

3. Tongue cleaning should be on priority: Once a day, tounge cleaning with glycerine and cotton pad can prove to be magical not only for the lovely pink tongue but also bacteria-free oral cavity as a result no bad breath.

4. Mouth wash : rinse your mouth after every meal for 2-3 times with a mouth wash of your choice swirl it for atleast 30 secs each for best results

Dr. Gunita Singh, B.D.S., M.D. Dental Lasers shares how sugary foods can have many negative effects on your teeth, including:

1. Cavities: Bacteria in your mouth feed on sugar and produce acids that erode your tooth enamel, leading to cavities.

2. Gum disease: Sugar feeds bacteria that can cause gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss.

3. Tooth sensitivity: As your enamel wears down, your teeth can become sensitive to hot, cold, or sweet foods and beverages.

4. Bad breath: Bacteria that feed on sugar release foul-smelling by products that can lead to chronic bad breath.

5.Tooth loss: Untreated cavities and gum disease can lead to the loss of one or more teeth.

So next time when you eat any sugary food items. Don’t forget to brush or atleast rinse your mouth properly.