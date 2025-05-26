Sun, Sweat, And Skin Longevity: Dermatologist-Approved Tips To Protect Your Skin This Scorching Summer

As the temperature rises and summers get longer, protecting your skin becomes more important. The heat, strong sun, and constant sweating can make skin care tricky, but with the right habits and smart choices, you can keep your skin healthy and glowing. Read on.

The Impact of Extreme Summers on Skin

Dr Dhavala Raj, Dermatologist, Ministry of Skin Clinic, Bengaluru, says, "Extreme summer heat brings several skin problems. Too much sun can cause sunburn, dark spots, early signs of aging, and in the long run, even skin cancer. Sweating, although normal, can clog pores and cause acne." Dehydration also affects the skin. Sweating makes the body lose moisture, and if not replaced, skin can become dry and dull. To protect your skin, it's important to both shield it from the outside and stay hydrated from within.

Protection Starts with Prevention

The first line of defense in the summer heat is prevention. Sun protection should be a part of daily skincare, not just a vacation routine. Broad-spectrum sunscreen is crucial. Dr Dhavala says, "Ensure it’s applied generously and reapplied every two hours, especially if swimming or sweating. Opt for sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and don't forget areas like your ears, neck, and the back of your hands."

Alongside sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, sunglasses, and hats can further shield the skin from harmful UV rays. Lightweight, breathable fabrics help in minimising heat exposure while keeping the body cool. Additionally, staying indoors during peak sun hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is another effective measure for reducing skin damage.

Hydration is Key

Skin, like the rest of the body, craves hydration during the summer. "Drink plenty of water throughout the day to replenish fluids lost through sweating. You can also hydrate your skin topically by using hydrating serums or moisturisers that lock in moisture and maintain the skin’s natural barrier," recommends Dr Dhavala.

Certain ingredients like hyaluronic acid are particularly effective, as they draw moisture into the skin and help maintain a plump, dewy appearance. Incorporating cooling face mists or gels can offer immediate relief, especially after sun exposure.

Treatments for Skin Longevity

For those looking to go beyond the basics, advanced skin treatments can provide deeper hydration and repair. Hydration facials, for instance, are designed to infuse the skin with moisture, helping to replenish it from the inside out.

Dr Dhavala says, "Treatments like the Hydrafacial Syndeo, known for its ability to deeply cleanse, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, can offer long-term benefits. By extracting impurities, infusing nourishing serums, and boosting circulation, these treatments address multiple skin concerns caused by summer exposure." "Plus, do not forget thorough quality checks and avoid duplicate or counterfeit Hydrafacial machines, as only original, approved devices will work effectively and protect your skin," he further explains.

Beyond facials, gentle chemical peels and exfoliating treatments help to slough off dead skin cells that can accumulate due to sweat, leaving the skin smooth and refreshed. Such treatments also promote collagen production, which is essential for maintaining skin’s firmness and elasticity as we age.

Cooling and Calming for Overexposed Skin

Sunburned or irritated skin needs immediate attention. A cooling aloe vera gel or calming cucumber mask can provide instant relief. Both ingredients are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce redness and soothe the skin.

Dr Dhavala explains, "For more intense repair, consider professional skin therapies like LED light therapy, which can help reduce inflammation and speed up the healing process. Some therapies even promote skin regeneration, which is ideal after prolonged sun exposure."

Skin Care All Year Round

Taking care of your skin is not just for the summer. Skin needs attention all year to stay healthy and strong. Dr Dhavala says, "Antioxidant-rich products like Vitamin C serums help repair sun damage and protect your skin from daily stress." They also brighten the skin and keep it looking fresh. To keep skin healthy, focus on three key things: protection, hydration, and treatment. By being mindful of the sun and sweat, you can maintain smooth, youthful skin no matter the season.