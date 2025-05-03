Surprising Ways Your Diet Could Be Harming Your Liver – And What You Can Do About It

The liver is a vital organ in the human body, which carries out digestive and metabolic functions as well as filtering toxins from the blood. Many of us are unknowingly causing damage to this very important organ with our daily choices, particularly our dietary habits. Poor dietary habits are the leading cause for liver health issues in the majority of the cases that we encounter in our regular practice.

Here are some of the most common and surprising ways your diet may be affecting your liver health as shared by Dr. Rajesh Chandra, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada):

1. Low-Nutrition Diet: A food that is not nutritionally balanced and does not include whole grains, green leaves, fresh fruits and vegetables, or is loaded with empty calories can harm the liver by making the liver process extra fats.

2. Ultra-Processed Foods: The ultra-processed foods, such as packaged snacks and many ready-to-eat or instant foods, are often loaded with empty calories and are stripped of nutrients. Regular consumption of such items can lead to fat accumulation in the liver.

3. Sugars: Sweets, energy drinks, carbonated beverages, and other sugary drinks cause a harmful spike in blood sugar levels and force the liver to convert excess sugar into fat.

4. Deep-Fried Foods: It’s not just about what we eat but how it's prepared. Take the humble potato, for instance; although high in starch, potato is very nutritious on its own. But once it’s deep-fried and served as French fries, it gets loaded with empty calories. The calorie content multiplies dramatically. Such calorie overload, when frequent, strains the liver and promotes fat build-up.

5. Red Meat: Processed and red meat are generally high in saturated fat content. when consumed in excess, these meats promote fat deposition in the liver and also cause insulin resistance, leading to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

6. Refined Carbohydrates: Even foods that seem harmless – like white bread or bakery items – can have a high glycaemic index and minimal nutritional value.

7. Detox drinks and detox diets: Contrary to the popular belief that detox diets and drinks boost liver health, these foods do more harm to the liver than good. These crash diets and drinks may worsen the existing liver conditions.

8. Alcohol: Alcohol is associated with alcoholic fatty liver disease, the number one cause for liver scarring and liver cirrhosis. Alcohol in any quantity if harmful for liver health.

How to Protect the Liver?

Liver protection starts with simple but powerful actions – eating right and indulging in exercise regularly. Here are some simple tips that can help keep your liver healthy:

• Focus on a nutritionally balanced diet, including fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

• Completely avoid alcohol.

• Avoid detox drinks or other supplements marketed as liver cleansers. These have a high potential to cause liver damage.