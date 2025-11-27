Surviving Delhi’s Toxic Air: Daily Habits That Can Save Your Lungs

Delhi’s air quality has been hitting “severe” levels each year, and prolonged exposure to such polluted air can have serious consequences for respiratory, cardiac, and overall health. While long-term solutions require policy-level changes, your daily habits can significantly reduce personal exposure and protect your health.

Here are essential habits you should adopt during high-AQI days in Delhi:

1. Monitor AQI Before Stepping Out

Checking real-time AQI has to become a daily routine.

Use apps like SAFAR, AQI India, or CPCB’s app.

Follow the rule:

AQI 0–100: Safe for most people

Safe for most people AQI 200–300 : Avoid prolonged outdoor activities

: Avoid prolonged outdoor activities AQI 300+: Limit exposure and use masks

Limit exposure and use masks This helps you plan when to go out and when to stay indoors.

2. Wear a High-Quality Protective Mask

Regular cloth masks do nothing against smog particles (PM2.5).

Choose N95 or N99 masks with proper fit.

Replace filters regularly if using reusable models.

Always wear a mask when AQI crosses 200, especially during morning and evening peaks.

3. Keep Indoor Air Clean

Pollution enters homes easily. Improve your indoor environment by:

Using HEPA air purifiers in bedrooms and living areas.

Keeping doors and windows closed during peak pollution hours (early morning & late night).

Placing indoor plants like snake plant, money plant, or areca palm (not a replacement for purifiers, but helpful for improving indoor freshness).

4. Hydrate and Eat an Antioxidant-Rich Diet

Pollution triggers inflammation and oxidative stress. Counter it with:

Warm water throughout the day

Foods rich in antioxidants:

Citrus fruits, amla, berries

Green leafy vegetables

Haldi (turmeric), ginger, garlic

Honey and tulsi (holy basil) can soothe airways.

5. Adjust Your Exercise Routine

Avoid outdoor workouts during poor AQI—exercise increases breathing rate and pollutant intake.

Switch to indoor workouts, gyms with good ventilation, or yoga at home.

If you must exercise outdoors, choose mid-day or early afternoon when AQI is slightly lower.

6. Use Nasal Filters and Saline Rinses

Nasal hygiene helps reduce pollutant buildup.

Use saline nasal sprays to clear airways.

Nasal filters provide an additional barrier when outdoors.

7. Avoid or Reduce Exposure to Indoor Pollutants

During smog season, even indoor pollutants worsen health.

Avoid:

Incense sticks

Mosquito coils

Cigarette smoke

Frying at high temperatures

If using these, ventilate the area well afterwards.

8. Limit Vehicle Use

Delhi’s traffic emissions spike during peak hours.

Carpool or use public transport whenever possible.

Prefer walking only when AQI is in the safe range.

If driving, keep car windows closed and use internal circulation mode.

9. Keep Immunity Strong

Pollution triggers respiratory infections. Boost your resistance by:

Getting enough sleep

Taking vitamin C and omega-3 (as advised by a doctor)

Practicing steam inhalation if congested

10. Create a Pollution-Safe Routine for Kids and Elderly

They are the most vulnerable.

Keep them indoors during severe AQI days.

Ensure they drink warm fluids frequently.

Make them wear masks outdoors, even for short durations.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)