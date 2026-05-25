Swimming in summer: How to prevent eye infections - Key tips by doctor

Who doesn't love a good swim, especially when it's scorching hot outside? Swimming is not only a very good form of exercise, it's relaxing and refreshing in summers. And while both adults and children like to splash around in water, experts point out that there are certain precautions that need to be followed when you swim. Among other health issues, swimming - if not done following protocols - can cause eye infections. Dr Sanjay Gandhi (SG), Cataract, Lasik & Glaucoma Surgeon; SRG Eye Hospital, A Unit of Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Ahmedabad, shares some key points on swimming pool infections, how to prevent them and dos and don'ts.

Q. What causes swimming pool infection?

SG. Eye irritation after swimming is usually seen when the pool water is not maintained properly or the chlorine level is not balanced. Germs can still survive in such water and enter the eyes while swimming. Contact lenses make this worse, as they can hold contaminated water close to the eye.



Q. List the symptoms of swimming pool infection.

SG. Pool-related irritation may show up as red, feel sore, itchy, or unusually watery. Some may complain of a sandy feeling, mild swelling, or discomfort in bright light. Pain, sticky discharge, or blurred vision should be taken seriously.



Q. If you contract the infection, what is the cure?

SG. Treatment depends on whether it is irritation, allergy, or infection. Mild irritation may settle with clean water rinsing and lubricating eye drops. If symptoms continue, an eye doctor may prescribe antibiotic or antiviral drops. Self-medication with steroid eye drops should be avoided.

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Q. What are the precautions for prevention?

Choose pools that look clean and are regularly maintained. Swimming goggles are useful because they limit direct exposure of the eyes to pool water. After swimming, try not to rub your eyes. It may feel relieving for a moment, but it can actually make the irritation worse and push germs deeper onto the eye surface.



Q. Dos and don’ts of swimming with respect to eye health

Do rinse the face and eyes gently with clean water after swimming. Do remove contact lenses before entering the pool. Don’t share towels, goggles, or eye drops with others. Don’t continue swimming if the eyes are already red, painful, or infected.