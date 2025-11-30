Symptoms Of Lung Cancer: Oncologist Reveals Early Warning Signs, Warns Even Non-Smokers Need To Be Careful

Lung cancer has been strongly associated with smoking, but oncologists are now warning that more cases are being found in non-smokers, particularly in cities known for their air pollution. Experts stress that early detection can greatly increase survival, but most patients do not recognize the first warning signs because they are so mild or can easily be confused for other illnesses.

Early Symptoms Are Missed

According to Dr Abhishek Raj, HOD & Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension, "Early signs and symptoms of lung cancer are often subtle and can often be confused or ignored. Cough is often one of the first and earliest symptoms which can also be present in other diseases like bronchitis, asthma, post viral-infections. Patients either choose to ignore it, try to cure with local remedies. A cough that is persistent, not going away with conservative measures or associated with other symptoms like breathlessness, blood in sputum or chest pain always requires a more thorough check up."

Other signs and symptoms

Dr Abhishek Raj reveals, "Breathlessness for no reason, especially on mild exertion, chest pain or chest tightness that is not going away; some of these symptoms can be explanation not only of heart problems but could also indicate underlying lung cancer. It must be taken seriously. Some patients have hoarseness of voice or recurrent chest infections or wheezing of unknown etiology. Unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, or abnormal tiredness may also indicate a cancer."

Non-Smokers Are Also At Risk

Oncologists point out that in India, particularly in metros like Delhi-NCR, air pollution, second-hand smoking, radon exposure, occupational hazards and genetic mutations are becoming the biggest contributors of lung cancer in non-smokers. Coarse particles such as PM10 are not able to penetrate deeply into the lungs, while PM2.5 can go deep into the lungs, cause DNA damage and promotes tumor growth over time.

It is also known that lung cancers which develop in non-smokers harbor certain targetable genetic mutations like EGFR, ALK etc which are manageable with targetable medicines and associated with better outcomes.

When to get medical advice

Patients should be sent for prompt evaluation for any respiratory symptom lasting for more than two weeks, especially if associated with chest pain, blood in sputum, or worsening breathlessness. A routine chest X-ray, CT scan and early referral to a specialist may allow diagnosis in an earlier, more treatable stage of the disease.

Lung cancer is not just a “smoker’s disease.” Knowing what the early symptoms are and seeking medical advice in good time – no matter your smoking history – is still the best way to save lives.