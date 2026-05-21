Ten hours of exercise a week? New study says your heart may need more – but there’s a twist

New Delhi: A recent study has suggested that improving heart health may require far more physical activity than standard guidelines recommend. The research tracked over 17,000 people aged between 40 and 69 for nearly eight years, studying how daily movement and fitness levels relate to cardiovascular health.

The findings indicated that present World Health Organisation (WHO) and National Health Service (NHS) recommendations – 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week – offer only moderate protection for heart health.

According to the study, stronger cardiovascular benefits were seen in people who went far beyond these levels, with some requiring more than 560 minutes of activity per week, and in less fit individuals even above 600 minutes.

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While the numbers may sound high, experts say the takeaway is not about hitting exact targets but understanding how movement builds health over time.

Fitness is not an all-or-nothing target

Fitness professionals say the idea of exercise should not be seen as a fixed threshold where benefits suddenly begin. Instead, regular movement of any kind contributes to better health outcomes.

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Experts compare physical activity to a dimmer switch rather than a button that turns health on or off. Even small increases in daily movement can improve heart health, blood sugar control and overall fitness. This view is supported by researchers who say that existing guidelines reduce risks of chronic diseases, and additional activity brings gradual improvement.

Exercise snacks: small bursts, gradual gains

Clinical exercise physiologists suggest breaking exercise into short bursts spread through the day instead of long sessions. Often called exercise snacks. these short routines can last between one and five minutes and include simple activities like climbing stairs, brisk walking or bodyweight movements.

Experts say research shows that even a few minutes of vigorous activity several times a day can improve cardiovascular fitness, especially in people who were previously inactive. The idea is to fit movement into normal routines rather than waiting for long workout windows.

Walking as a simple daily habit

Health specialists also say that walking is one of the most accessible forms of exercise. Short “micro-walks” of around five minutes, equal to roughly 500 steps, can be added into daily schedules without much planning.

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These brief walks can be done near home or work and help increase overall activity levels. Studies suggest that spreading walking sessions throughout the day, especially after meals, may support better blood sugar control and metabolic health.

Short workouts, strong impact

Experts also say that effective exercise does not always require long gym sessions. Strength training routines as short as 20 minutes can work the entire body when structured properly. A combination of pushing, pulling, squatting and hinging movements is enough for beginners to build strength and improve fitness.

More intense routines, such as interval training or short bursts of fast walking or cycling, can also improve heart and lung function in less time. Even 30-minute sessions that mix brisk and relaxed activity have been shown to support cardiovascular health.

A practical approach to fitness

While studies suggest higher activity levels may offer the best heart protection, experts stress that most people are not aiming for “perfect” fitness routines. The objective is on consistency and gradual improvement rather than strict targets.

Simple daily habits such as walking more, adding short bursts of activity and doing a couple of strength sessions each week are seen as practical ways to improve long-term health without major lifestyle changes.