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Text neck to tech back: How your screen-heavy lifestyle is quietly damaging your spine

Long hours on laptops, phones and poorly designed workstations are making neck and back pain increasingly common among young adults. Doctors explain how ‘text neck’ and ‘tech back’ develop and the simple daily changes that can help protect your spine.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Text neck to tech back: How your screen-heavy lifestyle is quietly damaging your spine
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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