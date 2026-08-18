/Text neck to tech back: How your screen-heavy lifestyle is quietly damaging your spine

Poor posture by itself is rarely the only culprit behind spine-related complaints. Reduced physical activity, weak postural muscles, inadequate workstation ergonomics, and long hours of uninterrupted sitting together create the perfect setting for persistent neck and back pain. Initially, the symptoms may seem harmless, a stiff neck at the end of the day or occasional lower back pain, but ignoring them often allows the problem to become chronic.
Dr M Abhinandan Reddy, Senior Consultant - Spine Surgery, Arete Hospitals, says, "We're seeing a noticeable shift in the kind of spine-related complaints that walk into our clinics. Neck pain, upper back stiffness and lower back discomfort are no longer confined to older adults or people with physically demanding jobs. A large number of young professionals and students are developing these problems simply because their daily routine revolves around screens."
Dr Reddy reveals, "What concerns me is that many people don't realise how much time they spend in one position. It's not unusual to work on a laptop for hours, scroll through a phone during breaks, then continue using another device once the workday is over. The spine is designed for movement, but modern routines encourage exactly the opposite."
The good news is that most of these problems can be avoided if they're addressed early. You don't need drastic lifestyle changes. Something as simple as getting up and walking around every hour, paying attention to how your workstation is set up and making time for regular exercise can go a long way. Keeping the muscles around the neck, back and core strong also helps the spine cope better with the demands of long hours at a desk.
"If pain continues despite these measures, or is accompanied by numbness, weakness or pain radiating into the arms or legs, it should be evaluated by a Spine specialist rather than dismissed as an inevitable consequence of working with technology," he further reveals.
Dr Gururaj S Puranik, Senior Consultant - Arthroplasty, Arthroscopy & Trauma Surgeon at HOSMAT Hospital, says, "Digital lifestyles are changing how spine disorders are presented in orthopaedic clinics. We are seeing more and more young adults, even teenagers, with ongoing stiffness in the neck, shoulder pain and lower-back discomfort from spending too much time at a computer, having bad posture and doing less exercise."
Dr Puranik reveals, "If you spend extended times looking down at a phone or tablet, your head stays tilted forward and you get 'text neck.' The more the head deviates from a neutral posture, the greater the strain placed on the muscles, joints and supporting elements of the cervical spine. This can ultimately lead to neck pain, muscle fatigue, headaches and discomfort that travels into the shoulders or upper back."
'Tech back' affects the lower spine. Sitting for long periods of time, especially slouching on the sofa, working in bed or at a poorly built work station can put stress on the lumbar region. A weak core and limited movement can also lead to stiffness and recurrent back discomfort.
"The answer is not to cease utilising technology but to be more careful of how we use it. Bring screens to eye level, sit with your back supported, keep both feet on the floor and don’t remain in one position for lengthy amounts of time.
Taking short movement breaks every 30-45 minutes, stretching regularly and strengthening the neck, back and core muscles might help lessen the tension.
Persistent pain should not be discounted as an unavoidable consequence of screentime. Seek medical attention if you have pain with numbness, tingling, weakness, loss of balance or symptoms that radiate into your arms or legs. Our spines are designed to move, not to sit hunched over a screen for hours at a time," Dr Puranik reveals.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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