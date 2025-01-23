Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a chronic, neurodegenerative, progressive and age-related disorder associated with various debilitating effects affecting motor and neuropsychological functions. These negatively affect a patient's quality of life (QOL). In PD, the quality of life (QoL) is considered an important parameter from the perspective of providing optimum treatment and care to the patients.

Impact of seasonal changes for people living with Parkinson's Disease shared by Dr. Praveen Gupta (Principal Director & Chief Neurology) Fortis Hospital Gurugram, Haryana

The seasonal changes often affect several aspects of our life. But does it also notably influence lives of people living with Parkinson’s Disease, and to what extent?

A recent 2023 study conducted in 1,036 people with Parkinson’s disease reported that seasonal fluctuations influenced their quality of life. Several interesting correlations were presented, such as a patient’s life seemed to be more impaired, including the motor functions in the spring months, while the summer, autumn, and winter months witnessed more depressive feelings amongst them.

Another study in 372 patients evaluated the non-motor symptoms, which suggested that patients' blood pressure fluctuations, sleep, hallucinations and PD prescriptions were higher in the winter months.



Dr. Praveen also shares several potential factors contribute to the variability of PD symptoms in a patient's life.

Sensitivity to temperature

The brain and the nerves, which play an important part in regulating temperature, may undergo certain pathologic changes in people with PD, resulting in increased sensitivity towards hot and cold temperatures, especially in hands or feet, along with increased or decreased sweating. The symptoms of increased stiffness and slowness are more intensely felt in both very hot and very cold weather.

Capability to Exercise

People with PD may find it more difficult to exercise in very hot or very cold weather, which can result in increased PD symptoms.

Waking hours

An extended duration in the dark may lead to variability in sleep, increased hallucinations and depressive symptoms, which can be more pronounced in the winter months.

Diet

Seasonal diet can affect the PD symptoms, viz: heavier meals in the cold weather months can lead to lethargy, weight gain, etc.

Seasonal Illness

Season-based infections (i.e., flu, colds, etc.), which are more in the cold months, can worsen PD symptoms, leading to impaired quality of life in cold months.

Thus, it is evident that seasonal fluctuations affect people living with PD in various ways, with variability in the symptoms impacting their quality of life.

As a clinician, it's critical to recognise the factors stated above before initiating therapy to enhance the life experiences of anyone living with PD. Advice on lifestyle modifications and diet according to specific times of the year is advisable to help people with PD.