The Cough You Should Never Ignore: Early Warning Signs Of Lung Cancer

A persistent cough is usually linked to minor problems such as allergies, a common cold, or throat irritation. However, if a cough refuses to subside for weeks and gradually worsens, it could be an early symptom of lung cancer. Lung cancer is a condition in which cells in the lungs become abnormal and multiply uncontrollably, forming a mass (tumour) that affects breathing and, eventually, other body systems.

Dr Amol Akhade, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, says, "One of the first warning signs is a cough that lasts more than eight weeks. This cough may sound different from usual, become more frequent, or sometimes bring up blood or rust-coloured phlegm (thick mucus). People may also experience chest pain that worsens when they breathe deeply, cough, or laugh. Additional symptoms can include shortness of breath, wheezing (a whistling sound while breathing), and hoarseness when the voice box is affected."

Symptoms you should not ignore

"Fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and recurrent lung infections such as pneumonia or bronchitis should also raise concern. These signs appear because cancer hampers normal lung function and lowers the body’s immune defences.

Smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer, but non-smokers may also develop it after long-term exposure to second-hand smoke, air pollution, or toxic chemicals. In addition, hereditary factors and certain pre-existing lung conditions may increase the risk," reveals Dr Amol.

Early detection can improve survival rates

Early detection makes a significant difference in survival rates. To confirm a diagnosis, physicians may recommend imaging tests such as chest X-rays or CT scans, and a biopsy to examine tissue samples under a microscope. High-risk individuals, such as long-term smokers, should undergo regular screening.

Dr Amol says, "Anyone with an unexplained cough lasting several weeks, especially if accompanied by other warning signs, should consult a doctor without delay. Early evaluation not only aids timely detection of lung cancer but also improves treatment effectiveness and overall quality of life."

Dr Kunjal Patel, Molecular oncopathologist, Neuberg Centre for Genomic Centre, says, "Lung cancer typically doesn't cause symptoms early on. Symptoms of lung cancer usually happen when the disease is advanced. A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ prolonged cough that accompanies a person for two to three weeks may seem like something insignificant; however, this is one of the few signals that lung cancer might be involved. Usually, the cough becomes more intense over time, causes pain, or leads to the production of blood-stained mucus. Additionally, some people may also suffer from chest pain, breathlessness, hoarseness, and sudden weight loss. The reason why these symptoms appear is that cancer invades the lungs and damage the respiratory system."

The role of early detection is incredibly important in ensuring survival for a long time. Besides the usual screening methods, genetic testing could be helpful for early identification of DNA changes linked to cancer. Genetic testing can determine the risk that a person may inherit, and also help in categorizing lung cancer depending on gene mutations. Physicians can then create individualized therapy schemes comprising targeted therapies and immunotherapies that work to eliminate cancer cells more selectively, thus saving healthy cells.

Individuals who are at a high risk of developing the disease for example, smokers, passive smokers, or people living in areas with high pollution, should keep a close eye on the symptoms and consult the doctor without delay. Genetic testing will give you a picture of your disease risk in case of hereditary and how you will respond to treatment. Being aware, symptom recognition, and resorting to advanced diagnostic techniques can result in a higher probability of successful treatment and better health in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌future.

Dr Shriniwas Kulkarni, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, reveals, "Often,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a persistent cough is quite misleading and can be simply attributed to seasonal allergies, colds, or bronchitis. However, a cough that lasts for more than three weeks can be an indicator of a more serious situation, such as lung cancer. Lung cancer is a condition where the abnormal cells in the lungs multiply rapidly, thus a lump called a tumour is formed that compromises normal breathing."

One of the very first symptoms of the disease is a cough that does not subside or deteriorates with time. The person with such a cough may also feel that it sounds deeper or rougher than usual. In addition to that, some individuals may discover blood-streaked sputum, i.e., small amounts of blood mixed with mucus during coughing. This is because the tumour irritates or damages blood vessels in the lungs.

Dr Kulkarni says, "Breathlessness may even be experienced during normal walking activities or when going upstairs. It occurs when airways are blocked by the tumour or the lungs are less capable of taking in oxygen. Chest pain is yet another indicator of the disease. Most probably, the pain will be continuous, especially during coughing or laughing. Moreover, symptoms like unexplained weight loss, feeling of tiredness, and frequent lung infections such as pneumonia or bronchitis may appear. These infections take place due to the fact that the tumour blocks the airways and thus the lungs become less capable of clearing the germs."

Smoking: A major lung cancer risk factor

"The risk factors are smoking, inhalation of second-hand smoke, long-term exposure to polluted air, and contact with hazardous materials like asbestos. The single largest cause of the disease is smoking; however, lung cancer can also affect people who have never smoked," reveals Dr Kulkarni.

Getting it right the first time proves to be very important. There are various diagnostic means such as chest X-ray, CT scan, or a bronchoscopy, which is a thin tube inserted into the lungs for examination to get confirmation about the lungs health. Treatment initially can bring about a cure with fairly good chances if the patient is given the option of surgery, medicinal drugs, or radiation therapy. It is indeed very important to be able to recognize early signals and also to go to the doctor without any delay, as it can definitely be a lifesaver. Not all cases of cough that persist are of a simple nature; sometimes, it is the body's way of crying out for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌help.

