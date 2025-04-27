As the summer season arrives, children become more active, spend more time outdoors, and often consume more snacks and drinks that may not always be the best for their health. While we focus on hydration and sun protection during this time, one important aspect that parents often overlook is gut health.

A healthy gut supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and keeps children energetic and well. Dr Anitha Raju, Consultant -Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bengaluru shares the impact of gut health on a child's overall well-being during summer.

Why Gut Health Matters

The gut is not just for digesting food. It is also where most of the immune system lives, which is about 70% - 80% of it. A healthy gut helps the body absorb nutrients, fight off infections, and stay strong. If the gut is not working properly, a child may suffer from stomach pain, irregular bowel movements, or feel tired more often. Especially during summer, when the chances of foodborne infections are higher, a strong gut can protect your child from falling sick. A weak digestive system, on the other hand, makes recovery slower and illnesses more frequent.

What Affects Gut Health in Summer

During hot weather, children tend to drink more cold drinks and eat more outside food, which may not always be clean or healthy. These can upset the balance of good bacteria in the gut. Dehydration from the heat also makes digestion slower and harder. If your child complains of frequent stomachaches, bloating or has trouble going to the toilet, or is low in energy this could be signs of an unhealthy gut. If these problems continue for more than two days, it is best to talk to a doctor.

Simple Ways to Keep the Gut Healthy

Maintaining good hygiene is of paramount importance. Make sure drinking water is boiled or properly filtered. Wash fruits and vegetables well before eating. Teach your child to wash their hands before meals and after using the bathroom. Avoid giving them food from roadside stalls or places that may not follow good hygiene practices.

Offer foods that support good digestion. Fiber-rich fruits like bananas, apples, and papayas are helpful. Homemade curd, buttermilk, and other probiotic foods can support healthy gut bacteria. Encourage your child to drink plenty of clean water and fresh juices, and limit sugary drinks and packaged snacks.

Even though we can’t see the gut, it has a big impact. It helps the body grow, stay strong, and fight off sickness. Taking care of the gut should not be seen as a separate task, but as a basic part of keeping children healthy. This helps children stay healthy and active, not just during summer, but in the long run.