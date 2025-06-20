The Perfect Pose for Posture Correction: Shalabhasana (Locust Pose) Benefits Explained

In this day & age when tech and desk work have become the new normal, bad posture has been a silent killer. It drains carbonation from our physical alignment, our energy, our life force. Well, luckily, yoga has a great solution — Shalabhasana or the Locust Pose. This asana is a move against the habits of modern, crunched up living, taking you back to the place of your original poise and power.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa shares the perfect pose for posture correction and the benefits of Shalabhasana.

Why Practice Shalabhasana? Shalabhasana Fact-File Level: Beginner-Intermediate Lubrication: Flexibility and Strengthener Massages: Abdominals, stomach muscles, lower back, and other abdominal organs Nomenclature: Salabha = Locust Inhaling and thinning Shalabhasana revs up the spine, lends a good dose of flexibility, and brings a flush of energy to the entire system.



Practiced consistently, it helps with postural misalignments such as slumping, with prolonged hours of sitting and with muscular imbalances.

As you raise your body lying on the tummy when you lift, it activates the back, shoulders, arms, legs, and abs. Each piece is crucial to holding your posture and supporting your body, so you can be confident and have good posture everywhere you go.

1. Realigns the Spine The primary benefit of Shalabhasana for beginners is that it helps activate the spine and work on its natural alignment in a subtle manner. It extends the body on the long edges, such as from fingers to toes or in radiance from the center, and draws the columns of the spine into their correctly ordered position. The gentle backward curve has a positive effect on strength and flexibility, but does not compress the spine.

2. Strengthens the Neck Area This asana strengthens the muscles of the neck by raising the upper torso and contracting the neck muscles. It also promotes a healthy thyroid, which is correlated with hormones balance, energy levels, and emotions

3. Reverses Slouched Shoulders Shalabhasana is especially beneficial in fixing this rounded shoulder. It expands the chest, stretches the arms, and activates the upper back. Repeated practice transmutes a stooping posture into an erect and open20one.

4. Improves Upper Back Mobility Start on all fours and gradually move into your seated position, just above your heels. You work your upper back (and thus release some of the stiffness and facilitate the movement) as you reposition yourself into the Locust Pose. Eventually, you’ll find a radical alteration in the way you sit or stand.

5. Activates Core Muscles When you lay down on your stomach and prop your torso up, the core muscles are automatically activated. Squeezing the glutes when holding the pose increases stability. The core is important not only for sitting up straight, but also for protecting your back and helping to maintain great body mechanics.

6. Builds Lower Body Strength The legs are highly involved in Shalabhasana as well. It tones the thighs, calves, glutes, knees, and hips, and stretches the ankles. It promotes improved lower body function and overall balance and mobility.