The Role Of Lifestyle In Cancer Prevention: What World Cancer Day Teaches Us

Annually, on February 4th, World Cancer Day acts as an international campaign to promote awareness regarding cancer prevention, diagnosis and therapy. This day emphasises the important influence that lifestyle decisions have in lowering the risk of cancer. Research in science consistently emphasises that a healthy way of living can avert a considerable number of cancer cases. Through making educated decisions about nutrition, exercise and various behaviours, people can actively pursue a life free from cancer.

Dr. Shubham Garg, Director - Surgical Oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital shares the role of lifestyle in Cancer prevention.

Nutrition and Cancer Prevention

A nutritious diet abundant in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins may aid in guarding against different kinds of cancer. The vitamins, minerals and antioxidants present in these foods enhance the immune system and fight off harmful free radicals that may lead to cellular damage. On the other hand, processed foods, red meats and sugary beverages have been associated with a higher risk of cancer, especially colorectal cancer.

The Effects of Physical Activity

Consistent physical exercise helps to keep a healthy weight and decreases the risk of various cancers, such as breast, colorectal and endometrial cancer. Participating in a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity weekly can reduce inflammation, enhance hormone balance and increase general well-being.

Avoiding Tobacco and Alcohol Consumption

Tobacco consumption continues to be the primary cause of cancer globally, linked to lung, throat, and oral cancers, among others. Steering clear of smoking and secondhand smoke can greatly lower the risk of cancer. Moreover, heavy drinking has been linked to cancers of the liver, breast and oesophagus. Limiting or entirely avoiding alcohol can further decrease these risks.

Protection from the Sun and Prevention of Skin Cancer

Overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun or tanning devices raises the likelihood of developing skin cancer, such as melanoma. Applying sunscreen, wearing protective attire and steering clear of intense sun hours can aid in preventing skin harm and lowering the risk of skin cancer.

Managing Stress and Mental Well-being

Long-term stress and mental health issues can indirectly elevate cancer risk by impairing the immune system and encouraging unhealthy coping strategies such as smoking, binge eating, or heavy drinking. Participating in stress-relieving activities like meditation, yoga and social engagement can promote improved overall well-being.

Embracing a healthy way of living by following good nutrition, consistent physical activity, avoiding tobacco, protecting against the sun and undergoing medical check-ups can greatly lower cancer risks. As understanding increases, communities can collaborate to build a healthier future, highlighting the significant role of prevention in the battle against cancer.