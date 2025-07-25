Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2936949https://zeenews.india.com/health/the-role-of-yoga-in-managing-chemotherapy-side-effects-2936949
NewsHealth
YOGA

The Role Of Yoga In Managing Chemotherapy Side Effects

Yoga, nonetheless, will need to be approached individually, accommodated for each patient's needs, energy levels and medical considerations, and it ideally should be performed under a trained instructor with sufficient knowledge around the cancer care landscape. 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Role Of Yoga In Managing Chemotherapy Side Effects Image credit: Freepik

Chemotherapy induces a lot of physical and psychological stress upon a patient. Among the side effects seen in chemotherapy are fatigue, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and immunosuppression. For these matters, yoga may be an assistant to fostering a patient's healing. 

Dr. Sai Vivek V, Consultant - Medical Oncology and Haemato-Oncology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru shares the role of yoga in managing chemotherapy side effects. Yoga is not an alternative to medicine but instead is an alternative to symptom management and to health improvement and living.
 
Gentle poses, pranayama, and meditation techniques are helpful for relief from stress, enhancing sleep, and improving circulation-all factors essential for healing promotion and adopting a quality life. Research states yoga decreases cortisol levels and relieves chemo-induced fatigue while helping the emotions to gain resilience in cancer patients. The more passive methods of breathing-given as Anulom Vilom and Nadi Shodhana-slow the nervous system, whereas the restorative poses tend to open the body for regaining strength and flexibility.

Yoga becomes a therapy that instills a feeling of agency into their body and mind in cases where the patients often feel powerless. Yoga practitioners report an increased appetitive behavior, stable moods, and diminished sensations of pain throughout their treatment cycles. 

Yoga, nonetheless, will need to be approached individually, accommodated for each patient's needs, energy levels and medical considerations, and it ideally should be performed under a trained instructor with sufficient knowledge around the cancer care landscape. When used correctly, yoga becomes a suitable adjunct therapy for the cancer patients to gain an alleviation of distress-through chemotherapy, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK