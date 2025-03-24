The Silent Epidemic: Why You Should Get Your Kidneys Checked Before It’s Too Late

Kidney disease is commonly referred to as the silent epidemic since it slowly develops, with no or hardly any symptoms during the initial stages. By the time symptoms become apparent, serious damage might have already been done, resulting in serious health complications. Millions of individuals across the globe are suffering from kidney-related diseases, but many go undetected until it's too late. This is why regular kidney check-ups are crucial for maintaining overall health.

Dr. Varun Mittal, Head - Kidney Transplant & Associate Chief - Uro-Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Artemis Hospitals shares why you should get your kidneys checked before it's too late.

Why are kidneys so important?

The kidneys are a pair of bean shaped organs responsible for filtering out waste and too much water from the blood, helping to control blood pressure, and maintaining electrolyte levels. The kidneys also synthesize hormones crucial for red blood cell formation and bone health. Kidney problems cause toxin accumulation, which results in high blood pressure, anaemia, and heart disease.

Who is at risk of kidney disease?

Some conditions and habits of life raise the risk of kidney disease.

• Diabetes and high blood pressure harms kidney filters and damages kidney blood vessels.

• Obesity places extra stress

• Family history increases vulnerability

• Overuse of painkillers damages kidney tissues.

• Smoking and too much alcohol compromise kidney function by raising blood pressure and impairing circulation, leading to possible complications.

Signs of kidney disease

Kidney disease usually arises unnoticed, and symptoms only emerge in advanced stages.

● Early indicators are unexplained tiredness and weakness, which are caused by toxin accumulation in the blood.

● Loss of appetite, nausea and or vomiting, dislike for food and unintentional weight loss are symptoms of kidney disease

● Swelling around eyes, ankle and or hand is a common symptom resulting from fluid retention.

● Dry skin and itching all over body is frequent in kidney disease.

● Changes in the pattern of urination, including foamy or dark-coloured urine, are signs of protein leakage or renal malfunction.

● High blood pressure not controlled with usual medicine is one of the early signs of Kidney disease

How can you get your kidneys checked?

● Serum Creatinine - A blood test measures how well your kidneys are filtering waste.

● Urine routine examination and Urine Albumin Creatinine Ration: Urine tests check for protein or blood in the urine, which may indicate kidney damage.

● Fasting and Post Prandial Blood Sugar to know for Diabetes

● Haemoglobin to look for anaemia

● Blood pressure check, since high blood pressure is a leading cause of kidney disease, monitoring it is crucial.

How to keep your kidneys healthy?

To ensure kidney health there are few golden tips:

1. Lead a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly. Keep your weight under control.

2. Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water to remove toxins and avoid kidney stones.

3. Follow a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and minimize salt consumption. Vegetarian diet is preferred over non-vegetarian diet.

4. Avoid overuse of painkillers and give up smoking and alcohol to prevent kidney disease and its complications.

6. Because kidney disease can develop quietly, prevention and early detection are your best defences against illness. Check-ups can identify problems before they become serious so you can get treatment on time.

7. If you have risk factors or symptoms, don't delay making an appointment for a kidney health screening today. By taking simple precautions, you can keep your kidneys healthy and functioning for many years to come.