'The Silent Killer': How Air Pollution Worsening Respiratory Diseases And Cardiovascular Health, Check What Doctor Says

Delhi-NCR is currently struggling with severe pollution, with the AQI in many areas surpassing 349. This situation remains extremely critical, leading to school closures and the implementation of various restrictions. Air pollution has become an overlooked and serious crisis. Due to the increasing pollution, not only are respiratory issues on the rise, but heart-related problems are also becoming more prevalent.

Air pollution is often referred to as a "silent killer" because the toxic particles in the air are gradually harming our bodies, especially for those with weak immune systems or pre-existing health conditions. This growing issue is leading to a rapid increase in respiratory and heart diseases, creating a dangerous situation.

Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman of Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital, Kaushambi, stated, "Air pollution negatively impacts the respiratory system. Pollutants enter the respiratory tract and cause diseases like asthma and bronchitis. Additionally, pollution also affects the heart and blood vessels. Air pollution causes inflammation in the blood vessels, leading to their hardening and causing circulation problems."

Dr. Arora further explained, "Pollution is also contributing to an increase in heart attacks, high blood pressure, and strokes. The micro-particles in the air raise blood pressure, which puts additional strain on the heart and blood vessels. Therefore, the effects of pollution are not limited to the respiratory system alone; it also impacts heart health."

To protect oneself from the harmful effects of air pollution, Dr. Arora recommended several preventive measures. He advised ensuring clean air at home by using air purifiers and keeping windows closed, especially during periods of high pollution. Maintaining a healthy diet rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants is essential to boost the immune system and provide protection against pollution.

Dr. Arora also emphasized the importance of exercise and spending time outdoors for fresh air, but only when the air quality is safe. Furthermore, regular health check-ups for heart and respiratory conditions are crucial, particularly for those living in areas with high pollution levels, to monitor and manage any potential health issues.

Dr. Arora also emphasized that the government must take strict measures to reduce pollution to minimize the impact of this "silent killer." This problem cannot be solved by individual efforts alone; collective action and spreading awareness are essential for all of us to address this issue together.