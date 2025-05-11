The Silent Strength: Mothers Of Children With Autism Walk through Grace Daily

With quiet courage, mothers go through social stigma and struggles of raising children with autism.

In the quiet hours of dawn, while the world still slumbers, countless mothers rise to meet a day filled with unique challenges and boundless love for their special children. For raising children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a daily testament to resilience, patience, and unwavering dedication. Their journey, often unseen and uncelebrated, exemplifies a silent strength that deserves acknowledgement and comprehension.

Dr. Himani Narula Khanna, Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert, Co-Founder of Continua Kids shares the strength mother's of autism children show daily.

A neurological disorder of high complexity, and autism concerns all about communication barriers, interaction barriers, and unusual behaviors. And while the spectrum is wide, some individuals face speech delays and sensory issues, others may display extraordinary talents in areas like math, music, or memory.

The unseen burden

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), autism affects 1 in every 100 children. However, experts believe this number could be higher due to underreporting and a lack of widespread diagnosis. Autism is in a much better position in regard to awareness, but it is also largely misunderstood, - leading to a mix of misinformation, stigma, and isolation for both children and their parents.

Raising a child can be deeply fulfilling yet emotionally exhausting. It presents sets of challenges in excess of regular caregiving duties. Mother often find themselves battling not just the condition but also society’s harsh judgments. From playground stares to unsolicited advice, the emotional toll can be immense.

Studies have found that mothers of children with ASD experience higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression compared to mothers of neurotypical children. Research published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders (2020) established that the mothers of children on the autism spectrum reported significantly higher parenting stress and psychological distress than did the mothers who were raising children with developmental delays.

Another study carried out in Chennai (2022) found that approximately 80 per cent of mothers of children with autism reported experiencing daily stress.

The reasons behind the stress are multifaceted. Children with autism may exhibit behaviors such as aggression, self-injury, or severe tantrums, which can be both physically and emotionally draining for caregivers. Additionally, the constant necessity to advocate for proper educational and therapeutic services is also a layer of additional stress. A research in BMC Psychology (2024) pointed out that the severity of a child's symptoms of autism, together with stigmatization from society, significantly contributes to heightened stress and depressive symptoms in caregivers

Coping strategies & support structures

In spite of these difficulties, most mothers find ways to develop efficient coping mechanisms to deal with their everyday lives. Social support is very important in reducing stress. The 2020 Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders study revealed that most mothers adapt coping skills such as obtaining support groups, engaging in mindfulness, or relying on family networks. In addition, most resort to higher power and passive acceptance as main coping skills.

The emotional experience of these mothers is multifaceted. Guilt, loneliness, and sadness over failed expectations from society are prevalent.

However, among the challenges, there are also tales of strength and victory.

In a heart-warming account, director Jenifer Westphal chronicled the life of her son Kyle's autism in the film "Let Me Be Me." Through fashion and the Son-Rise Program, Kyle became able to self-express and become independent, demonstrating the drastic difference that a better understanding and support can create.

The journey of mothers raising children with autism is characterized by silent wars and unending triumphs. Their resilience is not only in facing adversity but in the love, protection, and unrelenting devotion they provide day by day. It is critical for the society to acknowledge and care for these mothers. They do not need to do this alone. People can do the following to support them:

Educate Yourself: Learn about autism to build empathy and decrease stigma.

Offer Practical Help: Small acts, such as babysitting or errand running, can offer much-needed relief.

Listen Without Judgment: Sometimes the best gift is an open ear without unwelcome advice.