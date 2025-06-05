The Ultimate Gut-Glow Guide: Eat These Superfoods For Skin, Mood, And Immunity Boost

Are you often left wondering that despite all your efforts, why is the dull skin not fading away or the occurrence of breakouts is still the same!? The answer to this question might astonish you but it might be your gut that isn’t healthy. A healthy gut is not just limited to Good digestion, rather it is fundamentally essential for a good skin, emotional state of mind as well as body’s immunity. Dr Shubham Vatsya Senior Consultant Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj shares with Zee News Digital, the foods that nourish your gut and unlock that natural glow from within.



(1) Nourish your body with probiotics - For a healthy gut microbiome, you need to consume probiotic loaded foods which include fermented foods namely yogurt, dahi, buttermilk, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut etc. When your gut microbiome is healthy, it reduces the body’s inflammatory responses and helps to ease out breakouts’ occurrences and other skin conditions such as eczema or rosacea. Healthy gut is also linked with mood enhancement and less anxiety levels.

(2) Give your probiotics their required food: Prebiotics - Prebiotics are dietary fibers that feed the good bacteria. They’re found in garlic, onions, leeks, bananas, oats, and asparagus. When your gut bacteria are well-fed, they produce short-chain fatty acids that help reinforce your skin’s barrier, improve hydration, and strengthen immune defense.

(3) Healing antioxidants in the form of plant derived polyphenols - Fruits like berries, pomegranates, and grapes, and drinks like green tea and coffee are loaded with polyphenols. These plant compounds act as antioxidants and reduce oxidative stress in both the gut and skin. They help lower inflammation, reduce signs of aging, and support a healthy immune response.

(4) Anti-inflammatory potent omega-3 fatty acids - The food sources of omega-3 fats which include fatty fishes such as salmon, mackerel, sardines etc., nuts and seeds such as walnuts, almonds, flax seeds, chia seeds etc. are excellent sources possessing anti-inflammatory properties. They support the gut-brain axis too and keep the mood stable.

(5) Fiber for detox and glow - Focusing enough on hydration by consuming adequate amounts of non-calorie beverages and consuming high fiber foods such as fruits, salads, green leafy vegetables, lentils, millets etc. is highly beneficial for good gut health as it promotes regular bowel movements. This, in turn, eliminates toxins from the body, which if stored in the body, lead to skin dullness, temporarily puffy appearance or acne flare-ups.

Conclusion

The secret to a healthy body resides in a healthy gut. When the inhabitants of your gut are healthy bacteria, you have radiant skin, stable mood as well as strong immune defenses. Your gut just needs real whole foods, not Instagram's famous trendy foods. Your daily meals should justify your hunger for achieving beauty and wellness as both of these start from within.

Eat well, glow naturally, and let your gut do the magic!



