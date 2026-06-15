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The 'zero maida' myth: Why your 'healthy' brown bread might still be mostly maida

In an official notice, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims. FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ipsita Bhattacharya
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
The 'zero maida' myth: Why your 'healthy' brown bread might still be mostly maida
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific)

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