/The 'zero maida' myth: Why your 'healthy' brown bread might still be mostly maida

Have you been picking that particular brand of bread thinking it has no maida? Or preferring that organic food over the regular one? Then beware because the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has called out several food companies and has accused those brands of using tricky product names or making false health claims on their packaging that break the rules. According to its fficial post on X, the company mentioned: "FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims. FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception."
FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims... (1)2 pic.twitter.com/CgSVspoQxS— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 14, 2026
According to an official release, the food regulator identified multiple products whose branding, trade names, or promotional claims could potentially mislead consumers regarding the nature, composition, certification or health benefits of the products. Check below the list of products flagged by the FSSAI:
World of Organic: The company said that the name can create the impression that the products are certified organic despite lacking the required organic certification and endorsement.
Storia Juice Pomegranate: The claim misleads consumers by creating the impression that it is solely pomegranate juice, despite containing only 4% pomegranate juice concentrate.
Shine Organic: The trade name is likely to mislead consumers regarding the organic status of the products, as the products do not have NPOP/PGS certification, the FSSAI Jaivik Bharat logo, and the necessary organic endorsement.
Two Brothers Organic Farms: The trade name is likely to mislead consumers regarding the organic status of the products, as the products do not have NPOP/PGS certification, the FSSAI Jaivik Bharat logo, and the necessary organic endorsement.
Iota water feels the difference: The claim regarding the addition of minerals in packaged drinking water is misleading; the existing regulations stipulate that "No product shall claim the term 'added nutrients', if such nutrients have been added merely to compensate the nutrients lost or removed during processing of the food."
Healthy Choice Healthy Food for Healthy Life, Poha: Trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations
Emami Healthy & Tasty: Trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations.
Health Aid: The trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations.
The Health Factor Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread - Trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations, as the product contains chakki fresh atta and wheat gluten.
The Health Factory Zero Maida Pizza Base: Trade name is likely to mislead consumers, while the claims "Zero Maida™" and "Zero Maida Pizza Base" appear to be misleading and in violation of applicable FSSAI regulations.
Troovy The Healthy Mix Veggie Chips, The Healthy Ragi Chips, and The Healthy Moong Dal Chips: Trade name made misleading "Healthy" claims despite containing other ingredients.
Healthy Master & Vision to serve healthy: The brand names may mislead consumers regarding the nature of the product.
Neuherbs True Vitamin: The trade name is misleading and does not conform to the applicable regulations, as the term "True Vitamin" is neither defined nor recognised under the said regulations and may mislead consumers.
PLAN B Plant-Based Vegan: The trade name is likely to mislead consumers, as it creates the impression that the products are vegan; however, the products have not obtained prior approval of vegan food and vegan food endorsement in the FSSAI licence.
(With ANI inputs)
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