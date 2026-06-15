/The 'zero maida' myth: Why your 'healthy' brown bread might still be mostly maida

Have you been picking that particular brand of bread thinking it has no maida? Or preferring that organic food over the regular one? Then beware because the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has called out several food companies and has accused those brands of using tricky product names or making false health claims on their packaging that break the rules. According to its fficial post on X, the company mentioned: "FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims. FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception."