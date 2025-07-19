These 3 Everyday Foods Could Be Damaging Your Brain - Neurologist Reveals What To Avoid And Healthy Alternatives

When we think about brain health, we often jump to meditation, mental puzzles, or better sleep. But one of the most overlooked influencers of brain performance is food. According to Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma, Director & HOD – Neurology at Fortis Noida, the brain, much like the body, needs the right fuel to function optimally. Surprisingly, some of the most commonly consumed foods could be silently impairing our memory, focus, and emotional well-being over time.

Here are the three foods she says you should be cautious about, and the science behind why:

1. Sugary Foods and Drinks

Examples: Soda, sweetened coffee, pastries, candies, flavored cereals

Sugar may satisfy your sweet tooth, but it’s not so sweet for your brain. Dr Jyoti warns, “Too much sugar doesn’t just affect your waistline, it also harms your brain.”

High levels of refined sugar in your diet can:

1. Disrupt insulin regulation, affecting energy supply to brain cells

2. Trigger chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, which damage brain tissues

3. Lower levels of BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor), a protein essential for learning and memory

“Low BDNF has been linked to poor memory and even mood disorders like depression,” she adds. In fact, people with high sugar diets have shown a greater tendency toward anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline. A sugary lifestyle may taste good now, but it may cost you clarity later.

2. Highly Processed Foods

Examples: Instant noodles, chips, fast food, packaged snacks, frozen meals

Processed foods might be a staple of modern convenience, but they’re no friend to your brain. These foods are often rich in unhealthy trans fats, excess sodium, preservatives, and artificial additives, while offering little in terms of real nutrients.

Dr Jyoti explains, “These items often displace whole, nutritious foods in our diet and rob the brain of what it truly needs to function, like omega-3s, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.”

Over time, regular consumption of processed food is linked to:

1. Impaired learning and reduced memory

2. Increased risk of anxiety and depression

3. Greater inflammation, which can speed up age-related cognitive decline

In simpler terms: that bag of chips might be crunching away at your brain power.

3. Trans Fats

Examples: Margarine, some baked goods, fried fast food, non-dairy creamers

Not all fats are bad, but trans fats are especially harmful, especially the artificial kind found in many processed foods. These are usually listed on labels as “partially hydrogenated oils.”

Dr Jyoti says, "Artificial trans fats increase inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain. They can also interfere with how brain cells communicate by damaging their outer membranes. Research suggests that diets high in trans fats are linked to poorer memory, slower thinking, and a higher risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease."

Want to Support Brain Health Instead?

Dr Jyoti reveals, "Choose foods rich in omega-3s, antioxidants, and fiber, like leafy greens, berries, nuts, chia seeds, flax seeds,fish, olive oil, and whole grains. These foods can protect your brain and help it function at its best."

In a recent study conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, researchers found that an Indian-adapted Mediterranean diet, which emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and lean proteins, was especially beneficial for overall health. This type of diet is anti-inflammatory and supports brain function, memory, and mood.

The brain is the most energy-hungry organ in our body, and it needs the right kind of fuel. While indulging occasionally is fine, being mindful of sugar, processed food, and low-nutrient diets is key to preserving long-term brain health.

As Dr Jyoti says, “Eating well is not just for your body, it’s how you protect your memories, your mood, and your mind.”

FAQs

1. What is BDNF and why is it important?

BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) is a protein that supports brain cell growth and is crucial for memory and learning.

2. How does sugar affect the brain?

Refined sugar promotes inflammation and lowers BDNF levels, leading to memory loss and mood issues.

3. Why are processed foods harmful to mental health?

They lack essential nutrients and increase inflammation, which can impair cognitive function.

4. Can reducing sugar really improve memory?

Yes, studies suggest cutting back on sugar can enhance memory, focus, and emotional stability.

5. Are there brain-friendly alternatives to processed snacks?

Absolutely, nuts, fruits, yogurt, and whole grain options are nutritious and satisfying swaps.

6. Which is the best diet that supports brain health?

A diet that emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and lean proteins, supports brain function.