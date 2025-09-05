THESE Food Cravings May Signal Cancer Risk- Viral Video Claims This

If you believe that food cravings are simply about wanting the distinct flavor of a particular food, it might be time to reconsider. Medical experts suggest that unusual cravings for specific foods could actually be early warning signs of certain cancers, including breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancer.

In a viral Instagram video, an influencer pointed out that many doctors believe the body often gives subtle signals before a medical condition is officially diagnosed.

'One of the most unexpected is a sudden and almost obsessive craving for a certain type of food,' she wrote in the caption.

She added that oncologists have noticed that 2-3 months before the diagnosis of cancer, people get "hooked" on products that they may not have cared about before. "It’s not just “I want to treat myself,” but as if the body is shouting: “Give me this right now.”

She quoted a doctor's interview where he said: “In patients with gastrointestinal tumours, a few months before the diagnosis, a strong craving for sweets appears. People eat ice cream by the kilo, even though they never cared for desserts before.” Why? Well, because tumour cells consume glucose faster than the healthy ones, the brain starts demanding glucose to feed the disease.

There are also cravings for salty food. A woman who was later diagnosed with serious kidney and adrenal problems recalled how she would drink pickle brine straight from the jar and eat it with crackers. This was explained by doctors as the body trying to maintain the electrolyte imbalances.

Not just cooked food that is sweet or salty, the post which has garnered about 2 million views, also revealed the case of a man who began eating raw meat and suddenly got "hooked" on dairy. In 80% of these cases, changes in appetite coincided with the diagnosis.