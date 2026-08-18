/Think it’s just heartburn? These surprising throat symptoms could actually be acid reflux

Many people think that acid reflux is merely heartburn, or a burning feeling in their chest. Reflux, however, can also cause symptoms that don’t appear to be related to the digestive system, such as waking up with a sore throat, a chronic cough, frequent throat clearing, hoarseness, a feeling that there is a lump in the throat or foul breath that occurs again and again.
Acid reflux can occur when stomach acid or digestive material moves up past the food pipe and irritates the throat and voice box. This condition is sometimes known as laryngopharyngeal reflux or ‘silent reflux’, as many people may not get the classic feeling of heartburn.
Dr Venkatesh Reddy Raya, Consultant - Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Therapeutic Endoscopist, Arete Hospitals, shares, "One of the most common misconceptions I come across is that acid reflux always presents as a burning sensation in the chest. In reality, quite a few patients come to us after months of consulting ENT specialists or trying cough syrups and lozenges because they never suspected the stomach could be responsible for their throat symptoms. By the time they reach a gastroenterologist, they are often surprised to learn that persistent throat irritation, a nagging cough, or even recurring bad breath can sometimes be linked to reflux."
"The reason is that even small amounts of stomach contents reaching the upper airway repeatedly can irritate delicate tissues over time. Unlike the oesophagus, the throat and voice box have very little protection against acid exposure, so symptoms may develop even in people who don't complain of typical heartburn," reveals Dr Raya.
It's also important to remember that not every sore throat or chronic cough is caused by reflux. Allergies, sinus disease, asthma, infections and certain medications can produce very similar symptoms. That's why persistent complaints deserve a proper medical evaluation instead of repeated courses of over-the-counter medicines.
Dr Raya says, "Treatment is not just about prescribing acid-suppressing medication. We spend considerable time helping patients identify habits that may be contributing to the problem, whether it's eating heavy meals late at night, frequent snacking before bedtime or gradual weight gain. Once the underlying trigger is addressed, many patients notice a significant improvement in symptoms and are able to avoid long-term complications as well as unnecessary medications."
Dr Sushrutha CS, Surgical Gastroenterology, Hepato Biliary Pancreatic Surgery & Liver Transplant Surgeon at HOSMAT Hospital, reveals, "Symptoms may be worse in the morning, when lying down shortly after dinner makes it easier for the reflux to migrate upward during sleep. Late-night eating, large or high-fat meals, too much caffeine, alcohol, smoking, obesity, stress, and irregular eating patterns may all raise the risk or worsen current symptoms."
Occasional symptoms may be helped by modest lifestyle modifications. Such changes could help decrease reflux episodes. Try to eat dinner earlier, do not lie down for at least 2-3 hours after meals, keep a healthy weight, recognise your food triggers and sleep with your head elevated.
"However, having a chronic cough, ongoing sore throat, or foul breath does not necessarily indicate acid reflux, as there are many other potential causes for these symptoms. If symptoms continue, intensify, prevent sleep, or are accompanied by trouble swallowing, unexplained weight loss, vomiting, blood or chest pain, it is crucial to seek medical attention," reveals Dr Sushrutha.
Early assessment can be useful in identifying the underlying cause and guiding appropriate treatment rather than relying on prolonged self-medication.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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